Uber suspends self-driving vehicle tests after pedestrian is killed in Arizona

A self-driving car operated by Uber struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Ariz. The incident could be the first pedestrian death involving a self-driving vehicle.

The car was in autonomous mode but had a human riding along to take control of the vehicle if necessary, The New York Times reported. Several reports indicate the pedestrian was a woman, who was immediately transported to a local hospital where she died.

Uber has suspended all autonomous vehicle operations in Pittsburgh, Tempe, San Francisco and Toronto in response to the crash.

In a statement provided to NPR, Uber said, "Our hearts go out to the victim's family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi referenced the "incredibly sad news out of Arizona" in a tweet and reaffirmed that the company will cooperate with local law enforcement.

Requests for comment from the Tempe Police Department were not immediately returned.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the incident.

This story was updated at 10:55 a.m. PT

