LAPD set to release body camera videos; what will we see?

The Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday is expected to approve a new policy that would require the LAPD to release body camera video of officer-involved shootings within 45 days of the incident. In addition, the department would be required to release video of any use of force that sent someone to the hospital.

The policy would require the release of any other video of the incident, including from cameras mounted inside patrol cars and on drones. Video collected from bystanders and private security cameras would also have to be released.

"This is information the public should have, should see," Commissioner Shane Murphy Goldsmith said.

The LAPD would become the largest department in the nation to release such video. The new policy means the public will see about 35 shootings and other high profile incidents a year, according to Police Commission Executive Director Richard Tefank.

Law enforcement and police watchdogs alike are closely watching the decision and its consequences.

"All eyes are on Los Angeles," said Goldsmith.

Police unions representing the rank and file once opposed the use of cameras and often are still reluctant to make video public. But their attitudes have changed, said Christine Gardiner of Cal State Fullerton’s Center for Public Policy, who has studied the use of body cameras.

"When body cameras first came out, it seemed like it would bring accountability on the police – and from the community, that remains the perspective," she said. "But by and large police officers see them as often exonerating them when their accused of something."

The Policing Project at New York University’s School of Law conducted a public survey and found overwhelming support for the release of video.

Two-thirds of respondents said video "definitely" should be released at some point. Another 21 percent said video should "probably" be released.

LAPD officers were surveyed too: Thirty-one percent said "definitely" and 32 percent said "probably." Chief Beck has said officers have gotten more accustomed to body cameras, and the discussion around them has evolved – and that he now supports the release of some video.

Goldsmith – who as a commissioner sees videos now – warns they can be graphic and hard to figure out. You may only see one angle and won’t know what’s going through everybody’s mind.

"It’s not like watching an episode of law and order," she said.

But she hopes releasing them – along with other evidence to provide the context of the shooting – will help people on all sides of the issue better understand what happened.

The videos would not be released on their own, according to LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein. The department will offer other evidence of what happened.

"It will be a story. There will be context," he said. "It won’t be telling people to just go to the website and here’s the video."

Under the proposed policy, if the department determines that releasing a video would harm an investigation, it could delay its release beyond the 45 days. But in an amendment to the original proposed policy, the commission would have to review the decision to delay release after 25 days.

The policy also would allow for the release of video from high-profile incidents that the chief and at least two members of the five-member police commission belief is important to see.

The policy calls for the department to notify officers and others who might be seen in the video before it's released. The images of bystanders not involved in the incident would be redacted.