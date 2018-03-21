Share your questions about the SoCal storm

A powerful storm is rolling through Southern California this week, triggering evacuations and flood warnings in areas that have been hit by wildfires and debris flows in recent months.

KPCC journalists are covering the storm and are working hard to answer community members' questions. What do you need to know?

Leave your questions below. Reporter Kyle Stokes is monitoring them as they come in and will find answers.

Q: How important is localized rain, versus rain in the Sierra Nevada mountains, for local water districts?

Part of the answer depends on where you live.

Most of the rain that falls on Los Angeles washes over the city’s pavement and into the sea.

As UCLA’s Mark Gold told KPCC last year, during a storm, “you see all the water that ends up going through the L.A. River and Ballona Creek and Dominguez Channel, and you say, "Wow. That could have been our water supply for the next year," Gold said.

A fraction of that rainwater will end up in groundwater aquifers. But the L.A. Department of Water and Power got only 10 percent of its supply from groundwater in 2016-17.

For now, water imported from elsewhere — including the Sierra Nevada Mountains — is much more critical to Southern California.

The Metropolitan Water District, which serves communities from Oxnard to L.A. to San Diego, gets roughly 30 percent of its water from Northern California.

In 2016, the City of L.A. drew nearly half of its water from the Metropolitan Water District. It drew another 42 percent from the L.A. Aqueduct, which depends on runoff from the Eastern Sierras.

But for some communities, localized rain is heavily important. The city of Santa Barbara, for instance, depends largely on water from Lake Cachuma and the Gibraltar Reservoir — both of which are fed by rainwater.

“Runoff generated by average rainfall is generally enough to fill Gibraltar,” officials note in the city’s most recent water supply report. “However, it typically takes above-average rainfall to produce any significant inflow to Cachuma” — and because the last six years have been dry, Cachuma was less than half full at the end of last year.

–Kyle Stokes