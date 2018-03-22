13 things to do this weekend

From waffles and peacocks to brainiacs and airshows, here's how to spend your Southern California weekend after the rain dries out.

FAMILY PICK

Swallows Day Parade

Though Mission San Juan Capistrano is popularly known for the annual return of swallows, the birds have made their nests elsewhere in recent years. But a bird expert is trying to 'seduce' the birds to return. Michael Juliano/KPCC

WHEN: Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Historic Town Center Park — 31852 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The three-month-long Fiesta de las Golondrinas celebrates of the return of the migratory songbird to Mission San Juan Capistrano. It culminates in a parade (starting at 11 a.m.) and an all-day Mercado featuring the Redneck Rodeo with tons of country music performers, a kids' play zone, local vendors and an awards ceremony to honor parade entrants.

BRAINY PICK

L.A. County Science and Engineering Fair

A group of fourth grade students from the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club of America perform a hands-on science experiment at the Lysol Back to School Science Fair as actress Ali Larter watches on October 6, 2016 in the Bronx, New York. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Lysol

WHEN: Thursday-Saturday, March 22-24

WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center — 175 S. Euclid Ave., Pasadena

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The next Albert Einstein could be toiling away here in Southern California. Preview the future and peruse projects from L.A. County's smartest students as they investigate our world's mysteries — and maybe propose a few solutions. We've moved way beyond baking soda volcanoes.

FOODIE PICK

Vegan Street Fair

A vegan doner plate is pictured on January 25, 2018 at Voener, a vegan bistro in Berlin, Germany. Steffi Loos/Getty Images

WHEN: Sunday, March 25, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: 11223 Chandler Blvd — North Hollywood

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

You can #EatAllTheVeganThings at this food fest ,where every culinary vendor will offer a $4-or-less bite-size portion. Admission is free, but you can buy Fast Passes ($8-54) to get to the front of lines, or Passports ($84) to nosh on bites from a smorgasbord of pre-selected vendors. There's also a beer garden.

MOVIE PICK

Amar y Vivir

La Santa Cecilia performs on February 4, 2015 in Houston, Texas. Eric Christian Smith/Getty Images for Walton Isaacson

WHEN: Friday, March 23, 7 p.m.

WHERE: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes — 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Grammy-winning band La Santa Cecilia is dropping a visual album and you can experience it, along with a live performance by the band and a Q&A. The documentary follows the band on a journey into the heart of Mexico — a trip that inspired the album.

WEIRDO PICK

Mermaid Museum

This photo taken on July 26, 2015 shows a woman clad in her self-made mermaid costume swimming in a pool in China's southwest Chongqing municipality. AFP PHOTO CHINA OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) STR/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Thursday-Sunday, March 22-25

WHERE: Goya Studios, Stage C — 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

COST: FREE (RSVP required); MORE INFO

Forget Ariel. To promote "Siren," a new Freeform series about a mysterious woman who wreaks havoc on a sleepy coastal town, this installation includes a mermaid tank, 360-degree projections of underwater scenes, a tchotchke-filled mermaid shop and a photo op that lets you become a virtual mermaid.

CLASSICAL PICK

Bach in the Subways

A street musician is reflected in a marble wall as she plays violin in a pedestrian subway in the center of Kiev 11 October, 2007. AFP PHOTO/ Sergei SUPINSKY (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images) SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Wednesday-Sunday, March 21-25

WHERE: various locations at Metro stations

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Celebrate the 333rd birthday of the original Baroque badass Johann Sebastian Bach, with pop-up performances of his music at Union Station, in North Hollywood and in Glendale. On Saturday, you can party like it’s 1685 during a Bach marathon at Union Station (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.).

WEIRDO PICK, PART II

Redrum Parlor Speakeasy

Part of the more than a thousand photographs, documents, booklets and posters from the movies of filmmaker Stanley Kubrick on exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art ( MARCO) in Monterrey, Mexico on March 5, 2015. JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Friday, March 23, 8 p.m. - midnight

WHERE: Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum — 3204 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

COST: $75; MORE INFO

A speakeasy inspired by the 1980 horror flick "The Shining"? Stanley Kubrick might not have approved, but that won't stop fans from enjoying Overlook-inspired cocktails, live jazz and art that pays homage to "The Shining." Vintage 1920s cocktail attire or Shining cosplay is encouraged, but not required.

SKY-HIGH PICK

Los Angeles County Airshow

The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during a media preview for the Singapore Airshow on February 4, 2018. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, March 24-25, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: William J Fox Airport — 4555 W. Avenue G, Lancaster

COST: $20, general admission; $15, kids 7-12; MORE INFO

Fans of aeronautics can ogle military jets, warbirds and all manner of flying aircraft. You'll also be treated to live, in-the-air and performances from flying teams and skydivers. On the ground, there'll be a major STEM exhibition for kids and aviation history panel discussions.

CULTURE VULTURE PICK

Cinderella

Kerry Biggin and Sam Archer perform on stage for Matthew Bourne's Cinderella at Saddler's Wells on December 7, 2010 in London, England. Ian Gavan/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, March 24-25

WHERE: Lewis Family Playhouse — 12505 Cultural Center Dr., Rancho Cucamonga

COST: $41, general; $26, youth; MORE INFO

The Inland Pacific Ballet re-enacts the story of a young woman forced into indentured servitude by her wicked stepmother and cruel stepsisters, only to one-up them all by winning the heart of the region's most eligible bachelor.

FOODIE PICK, PART II

Waffles & Beer Festival

Belgian waffles are seen near la Grande Place on February 19, 2008 in Brussels, Belgium. Mark Renders/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, March 24-25

WHERE: Pershing Square — 532 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.

COST: $5-7; MORE INFO

Apparently, it's a Swedish custom to celebrate Waffle Day on March 25. Honor that tradition with mimosas, live music, beer and a wealth of waffles, both savory and sweet.

SEASONAL PICK

Nowruz (Persian New Year)

A girl flashes the victory sign as Turkish Kurds gather during Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, on March 21, 2018. Also known as Nawroz or Nowruz, it is an ancient Persian festival, which is also celebrated by Kurdish people, marking the first day of spring. ILYAS AKENGIN/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Sunday, March 25, 1-6 p.m.

WHERE: Bill Barber Community Park — 4 Civic Center Plaza, Irvine

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Enjoy live performances, Persian food, tea and cookies, backgammon, kids' activities and a cultural display as you ring in the Persian New Year.

ANIMAL PICK

Peacock Day

A male peacock shows off his plumage. ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, March 24, 10 am.-3 p.m.

WHERE: L.A. County Arboretum — 301 N. Baldwin Ave.

COST: $9, general admission; FREE for Arboretum members; MORE INFO

Who doesn't love a peafowl? Indian dancing, music, crafts and food are on tap as the Arboretum honors India — the ancestral home of the its peacocks. The beautifully plumed birds are descended from birds acquired in the late 1880s by businessman Elias J. "Lucky" Baldwin, who owned the grounds where the botanical garden now sits.

MUSIC PICK

Beth Ditto

Beth Ditto attends the Germany's Next Topmodel Final at Koenig-Pilsener-ARENA on May 25, 2017 in Oberhausen, Germany. Mathis Wienand/Getty Images

WHEN: Friday, March 23

WHERE: The Fonda Theatre - 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

COST: $20; MORE INFO

WHEN: Saturday, March 24

WHERE: The Glass House — 200 W. 2nd St., Pomona

COST: $31; MORE INFO

The former lead singer of rock band Gossip brings her larger-than-life voice and take-no-prisoners persona to Southern California. Expect a raucous good time of singing and dancing.

How are you spending your weekend? Let us know on Twitter @elinashatkin and @LeoHasACat.