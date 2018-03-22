Live updates: Storm continues to swirl in SoCal, setting rainfall records

A powerful Pacific storm is moving across central and southern parts of California, drenching communities previously ravaged by wildfires and mudslides. Thousands of residents evacuated their homes ahead of the storm while others were waiting it out and hoping for the best. KPCC is covering the impact of this powerful storm as it continues to drench Santa Barbara to Los Angeles counties on Thursday.

Check back here for the latest developments, including up-to-date evacuation zones and emergency shelter locations.

8 A.M.: 'Don't let your guard down'

First responders in Santa Barbara are gearing up for another busy day.

While flooding so far has been contained to the creek beds, emergency officials are being told not to stay cautious and aware, given the fact that rainfall is expected to increase throughout the day before dissipating this evening.

https://twitter.com/guerinemily/status/976823926775939074

7:35 A.M.: La Tuna Canyon awaits heavy rain

Police have closed La Tuna Canyon Road just east of Sunland Boulevard at Vineland Elementary School. It is currently a voluntary evacuation area and is open to residents only.

Given the massive wildfire that burned in the area last September, the La Tuna debris basin has a vital role to catch any flood water and debris that the storm might send downhill.

https://twitter.com/KPCCsharon/status/976816813815169024

One flood channel appears to already have a lot of debris in it, raising questions about its capacity when the big rain hits later in the day.

https://twitter.com/KPCCsharon/status/976826388349988864

— Sharon McNary with KPCC staff

7:10 A.M.: Rain sets records

Some areas along the coast of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties saw record-setting rainfall yesterday, with nearly two inches falling in some spots.

https://twitter.com/NWSLosAngeles/status/976757324353298433

However, the heaviest rains were up in the mountains, where 24 hour rainfall totals neared three inches.

The strongest bands of rain have yet to befall Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A cold front is on its way in, which could mean thunderstorms and heavy bursts of rain, which is a concern for burn areas.

Half an inch to 3/4 inch per hour, coupled with the steep, damaged terrain, mean debris flows are still a possibility.

https://twitter.com/JacobMargolis/status/976823601658675200

You can see the latest rainfall totals by exploring this interactive map.

Watershed Protection District

— Jacob Margolis/KPCC

6:57 A.M.: Flash flood watch for Santa Barbara County

https://twitter.com/EliasonMike/status/976804505118392321

The "strong spell" of rain that moved through Santa Barbara County early Thursday morning also brought lighting and thunder to the region, according to Amy Anderson of the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The spat of heavy rain also caused Montecito Creek to swell.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Santa Barbara County through 5 p.m. due to the storm.

https://twitter.com/SBCityFirePIO/status/976803679171887104

— KPCC staff

5:50 A.M.: Second round of rain moves in

https://twitter.com/guerinemily/status/976786088676110336

Another strong band of rain is making its way through Santa Barbara County, dropping an estimated 1/3-inch of water in a 15-minute period in parts of the Thomas Fire burn area, according to Suzanne Grimmesey of the county's office of emergency management.

Grimmesey said the rain has not led to any problems so far.

"We'll be keeping a close watch in the day as the rain continues to fall," she said.

https://twitter.com/SBCountyOEM/status/976788867574460416

— KPCC staff

Evacuations

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County officials announced new evacuations in areas hit by winter wildfires late last year. They were set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LAPD HQ map tweet

Mandatory evacuations in the Creek Fire and La Tuna Canyon Fire burn areas:

Residences between the 8300 and 9000 blocks of La Tuna Canyon Road

La Tuna Canyon Road remains closed from the 8300 block to the 210 Freeway

Voluntary evacuations in the La Tuna Canyon Fire burn area also begin at 6 p.m. in the following communities:

The 9000 block of La Tuna Canyon Road to Sunland Boulevard

From Day Street to Plainview Avenue to Sherman Grove Avenue

Los Angeles city and county officials have released a phone number for their Joint Information Center that residents can call to find out storm evacuation information: 323-957-4594.

Santa Barbara County

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department went door-to-door on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, to notify residents they were under mandatory evacuation due to the incoming storm system.

Mandatory evacuations were issued as of noon Tuesday for extreme and high risk areas in Santa Barbara County,as seen on this map. This includes the Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas, as well as part of the Thomas Fire burn area.

Those in the Alamo Fire burn area are under recommended evacuation orders as of Tuesday at 12 p.m. See the affected are on this map.

Ventura County

The following mandatory evacuations are in effect in Ventura County:

Matilija Canyon

North Fork

Vista Fire Burn Area – Division Z

Vista Fire Burn Area – Division B

Nye Road; west: Highway 33; south: Nye/Highway 33

La Conchita

These voluntary evacuations went into effect Tuesday at 12 p.m.:

Ventura County:

Casitas Pass Road, between Santa Ana Road & Rincon Road

Ojai Road, between Thomas Aquinas College Road and Reeves Road

Ojai Road, between Thomas Aquinas College and Bridge Road

East Ojai, from Gridley Road east to Reeves Road

Norway Tract, east side of Floral Drive

City of Ventura:

All areas east of Wall Street, east of Cedar Street, east of Cameron Street North or West Main St. to Dakota Dr.

North of Poli Street from Cedar to Kalorama Drive

North of Poli from Kalorama Drive to Aliso Lane, south to Main Street, east to Lincoln Drive, north to Poli St. East to Agnus

Agnus south to Loma Vista, East to Shamrock, north to Foothill Road

East of Appian Way/Court Avenue to Ashwood north of Telegraph Road

All areas north of Pomona Street/Beckford Street/Albion to Victoria Avenue

All areas north of Foothill Road from Victoria Avenue to Kimball Road

Riverside County

Homes on or near recently burned slopes near the Canyon Fire burn area; see the affected homes on this map and on this list.

Emergency shelters

Los Angeles County: Evacuation shelters opened Wednesday at:

For residents with large animals in evacuation zones, a shelter is set to open at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hansen Dam Equestrian Park, 11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace.

Santa Barbara County: The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Ventura County: A Red Cross emergency evacuation shelter opened atVentura College at 12 p.m. Tuesday. The college is at 4667 Telegraph Rd.

A shelter for the homeless is open in theCulture Arts Room of the Santa Paula Community Center, 536 W. Main St.

A small and large animal evacuation shelter has been established at Ventura County Animal Services, 600 Aviation Drive in Camarillo.

School closures

The complete closure of the Ojai and Santa Paula school districts that began Wednesday continues Thursday, officials said, as well as the following schools in the city of Ventura:

Holy Cross School

DATA Middle School

Loma Vista Elementary School

Ventura High School (VCOE special education classrooms)

Ventura Missionary School

Ventura Charter

St Bonaventure High School

Mupu Elementary School District campuses also remain closed. For the latest updates on evacuation zones and school closures, visit vcemergency.com.

Homeless shelters

In anticipation of higher demand due to the heavy rain, many homeless shelters in L.A. County will be open around the clock from Tuesday evening until Friday morning, according to theThe Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Hours at the following shelters are being extended until 7 a.m. Friday:

Bridge to Home, Santa Clarita

Bethel Los Angeles CDC, South Los Angeles

First to Serve, West Los Angeles

Armory First to Serve, South Los Angeles

First to Serve, Inglewood

Hope of the Valley, Pacoima

Salvation Army, Lancaster High Desert MACC

U.S. Veterans Initiative, Long Beach

Volunteers of America, Pomona

Weingart Center Association, Skid Row

For more information and to verify hours, call the LAHSA Winter Shelter hotline at 800-548-6047.