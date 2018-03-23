Here are the March For Our Lives events planned across Southern California

A large protest against gun violence is set to take place on Saturday in cities across America — including in many Southern California communities.

The March For Our Lives was created in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 students and campus staff dead.

The young survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have made a concerted effort to denounce gun violence and have been calling on lawmakers from state capitols to Washington D.C. to make gun law reforms a priority. And out of their tragedy, a movement was formed.

"On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and that we end gun violence in our schools and communities," the organization's website says.

The main protest is taking place at the nation's capital, but more than 800 "sibling" marches are planned throughout the country, including one in downtown Los Angeles.

Demonstrators are set to meet at 603 S. Spring St., near Pershing Square. The official route of the march has not been disclosed, but the event is set to end at 3 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department has yet to announce any street closures related to the march.

On the local march's Facebook events page, about 15,000 people have RSVP'd and another 33,000 are listed as "interested," as of 12 p.m. Friday.

Below are the other marches set to kick off across Southern California on Saturday.

Other LA County marches

Burbank - 9 a.m. at Chandler Bike Path, 2500 Chandler Blvd.

Pico Rivera - 10 a.m. at El Rancho High School, 6501 S. Passons Blvd.

Long Beach - 10 a.m. at Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave.

Santa Monica - 10:30 a.m. at Kyes restaurant, 1518 Montana Ave.

South Bay - 10 a.m. at Manhattan Beach Pier

Santa Clarita - 10 a.m. at Marketplace Park, 23811 Newhall Ranch Rd.

Lancaster - 10 a.m. at American Heroes Park, 701 W. Kettering St.

Orange County marches

Brea to Fullerton - 9 a.m., starting in downtown Brea, 155 W. Birch St.

Santa Ana - 2 p.m. at Centennial Regional Park, 3000 W. Edinger Ave.

Huntington Beach - 10 a.m. at Lake Park/Huntington Beach City Hall, 2000 Main St.

Irvine - 11 a.m. at Mimi Walters district office, 3333 Michelson Dr.

Laguna Beach - 10a.m. at Laguna Beach Main Beach, 107 S. Coast Highway

San Clemente - 9 a.m. at San Clemente Public Library, 242 Avenida Del Mar

Riverside County marches

Riverside - 10 a.m. at Riverside Historic Courthouse, 4050 Main St.

Hemet - 10 a.m. at Gibbel Park, 2500 W. Florida Ave.

Idyllwild - 12 p.m. at Town Monument, Village Center Dr.

Temecula - 10 a.m. at Temecula Duck Pond, 28250 Ynez Rd.

Palm Springs - 10 a.m. at Palm Springs High School Football Stadium, 2401 E. Baristo Rd.

San Bernardino County marches

Upland - 10 a.m. starting at 8th Street and Mountain Avenue

San Bernardino - 10 a.m. at San Bernardino City Hall, 290 N. D St.

Victorville - 10 a.m. at Victorville Park N Ride, 12055 Amargosa Rd.

Ventura/Santa Barbara County marches

Ventura - 10 a.m. at Plaza Park, 651 East Thompson Blvd.

Santa Barbara - 10 a.m. at De La Guerra Plaza

More information is available at marchforourlives.com.