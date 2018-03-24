Live updates: Thousands march through DTLA for stricter gun laws

Dozens of marches against gun violence are happening across Southern California — and the county — today.

12:40 P.M.: Marchers flood City Hall

Thousands of demonstrators and students reached Los Angeles City Hall chanting: "What do we want? Gun control. When do we want it? Now."

https://twitter.com/radiowagner/status/977621814695280640

Nyasha Ezekiel, a senior at Palisades High School, took part in The March for Our Lives rally to give a voice to young people.

“Teachers and adults strive for us to be our best and to do well in school, but when we try to reach out to our community and fight for our rights, adults don’t always like that," Ezekiel said.

Nyasha Ezekiel, a senior at Palisades High Schools, holds up her sign at the March for Our Lives rally in downtown Los Angeles. David Wagner/KPCC

But, she told KPCC some adults are showing their support. She says her school has provided outlets for its students to voice their opinions.

— David Wagner with KPCC Staff

11:30 A.M.: 'We should not be scared to get an education.'

The student-led marches happening across the country have galvanized young people to demand change to the nation’s gun laws.

From left to right: Lia Grinsell and Maddy Croall, both students at Westlake High School hold up their signs at the March for Our Lives rally in downtown Los Angeles. David Wagner/KPCC

Lia Grinsell and Maddy Croall, both students at Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, told KPCC they’ve experienced three threats of schools shootings within the last three weeks.

“It’s scary sitting in class and being scared when you hear a door open,” Croall said.

Both of them have skipped school out of fear. They say going to school in the modern day is a lot different than it used to be.

“I think it’s different in the sense that, it’s a lot more prevalent and it’s a lot scarier going to school again, but then again, we’re stronger than we were before,” Grinsell said. “This generation is going to use its voice and we’re going to change it.”

- David Wagner with KPCC Staff

10:00 A.M.: Parkland shooting survivors march in L.A.

Survivors of the mass school shooting in Florida will join the March for Our Lives rally in downtown L.A.

Hayley Licata, 16, is one of those survivors. Licata and her classmate, Mia Freeman, 17, are speaking out for the first time since the shooting during their trip to California.



She says the nation's show of support has been tremendous since the February shooting took the lives of 17 classmates and faculty members.



"People are showing that they actually do care and that they want to make a change also and be part of the change. And, it's not just the people in Parkland, but everybody across the world," Licata said.

— KPCC Staff

9:30 A.M.: Hundreds gear up in downtown L.A

Hundreds of people are assembling in downtown Los Angeles to demand stricter gun laws in the U.S. after a shooting last month at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to march Saturday to Los Angeles City Hall for the "March for Our Lives" rally.

https://twitter.com/radiowagner/status/977580288959160320

Demonstrators held signs that read: "Take away guns from those who take lives" and "Fix this before I have to text my mom from under my desk."

The main protest was taking place in Washington, D.C., but more than 800 other marches were planned nationwide.

The march was set to kick off at 9 a.m. The Los Angeles Police Department said street closures and traffic delays were expected.

https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/977574773650743302

— AP with KPCC Staff

Find a march near you:

Below is a list of marches across Los Angeles County. For a full list of marches in Southern California, go here.