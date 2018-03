La Tuna Canyon Road in Sun Valley is back open Monday morning after a closure caused by a landslide in last week's storm.

The Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering made the announcement on social media around 9:30 last Sunday night and thanked everyone for their patience.

The landslide took out a chunk of earth about 75 feet wide and 45 feet high on the south side of the road south of the 210 freeway.

Water was pumped out of the area before engineers deemed the roadbed stable enough to reopen.