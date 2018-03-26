Mountain lion wanders into Azusa neighborhood, gets tranquilized

A mountain lion got a deep catnap and a free ride back to the wild after it was tranquilized while roaming yards in an Azusa neighborhood Monday.

The puma was first reported wandering in the 600 block of West Virginia Ann Drive, our media partner NBC4 reported.

The mountain lion had "hunkered down" behind some homes in the neighborhood, according to Azusa police, who asked that residents stay inside while wardens with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife dealt with the big cat.

The cougar was spotted exploring one backyard, before leaping onto an outdoor shed, using it as a sort of springboard to jump into another yard.

The lion was eventually tranquilized and transported by CDFW officials, who said they would be returning the big cat to a "suitable habitat."

