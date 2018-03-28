Palmdale mayor due in court on corruption charges

Palmdale's longtime mayor is set to appear before a criminal court judge Wednesday morning to face corruption charges.

Jim Ledford, who has been the mayor of Palmdale since 1992, is accused of illegally taking more than $60,000 a year from local consultants and failing to publicly reveal that exchange on economic disclosure statements.

Prosecutors say from 2009 to May 2017, the consultants used shell companies to pay Ledford about $5,200 a month while he performed little or no actual work.

Two consultants face charges of conspiracy, embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Ledford also faces a misdemeanor count of using an official position for personal gain.



If convicted, he could face up to 5 years in state prison.