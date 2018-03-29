Controversial Russian political punk band Pussy Riot makes a rare visit to L.A. but all their shows are sold out so you'll need to make other plans. Our weekend picks include plenty of fun, fluffy, spring-themed events — and one that's definitely not cute or sweet.
FAMILY PICK
Easter Fest 2018
WHEN: Sunday, April 1 — 2-5 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Hope Park, 919 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
COST: $5 per person (2 and under free), $25 per family (up to 7 people); MORE INFO
This kid-centric event includes several Easter egg hunts organized by age groups (sorry, there's no 21+ version), bounce houses, face-painting, arts and crafts, games, music, food and drinks. As a bonus, a portion of the proceeds go to help Skid Row ministries helping homeless families and children. You should purchase tickets in advance as the event is capped at 2,500 people and you can't buy tickets at the door.
Plenty of other places will be hosting Easter egg hunts this weekend including, the Los Angeles Zoo, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Santa Anita Park, Buena Park, Cerritos, Dana Point, Calabasas, Santa Ana, Mission Viejo, Huntington Beach, the L.A. County Arboretum, Malibu, Baldwin Hills, Culver City, Santa Monica, Moorpark, Covina, Monrovia, Burbank, El Segundo, Carson, Palos Verdes, Simi Valley, Reseda, Granada Hills, Chatsworth, Glendale, Sunland, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Long Beach.
FUR-FRIENDLY PICK
Blessing of the Animals
WHEN: Saturday, March 31, noon - 4 p.m.
WHERE: 532 Olvera Street, downtown L.A.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
You'll see all kinds of creatures from common dogs and house cats to cows, goats, sheep, iguanas, possums and more. This tradition has been celebrated on Olvera Street since its founding in 1930 but it dates back to the 4th century. Modern festivities include a priestly blessing (at 2 p.m.), a parade, music and food. Feel to bring almost any animal as long as it's on a leash or secured in some way.
CINEMA PICK
Tales of the American
WHEN: Friday, March 30 — 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Are you a fan of seedy hotels, dive bars and local history? The documentary "Tales of the American" tells the story of the American Hotel, located in downtown L.A.'s Arts District. Built in 1905 as the city's first hotel for African-Americans, the modest brick building has long been a haven for outcasts and misfits. From 1980 to 2001, it was also the home of Al's Bar, the kind of joint where punk bands Black Flag, X and Nirvana played before finding fame. These days, the biggest threats to the landmark are overdevelopment and gentrification. The film is narrated by KPCC's own John Rabe, longtime host of Off-Ramp.
THEATER PICK
Block Party 2018
WHEN: Thursday, March 29 - Sunday, May 20
WHERE: Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
COST: $25-75; MORE INFO
The Center Theatre Group's annual shindig highlights three of the best productions from the previous year. This time around, you can catch "Bloodletting," the story of siblings who visit the Philippines to spread their father's ashes and meet a supernatural creature along the way; "Ameryka," a kaleidoscopic ride through 250 years of history, from the American Revolution to the War on Terror; and "Die, Mommie Die," a campy drag-fest about an aging Hollywood star trapped in a hateful marriage to a sleazy film producer. A $75 pass lets you see all three productions. You can also attend a Pay What You Want performance on the first Thursday of each show.
HISTORY PICK
Wikipedia Day Los Angeles 2018: LA On Record
WHEN: Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m.
WHERE: The Theatre at the Ace Hotel, downtown L.A.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Celebrate Wikipedia's 17th birthday by diving into Los Angeles lore during a day of panel discussions, presentations and Hansen's cake. From earthquakes and freeway design to water rights and museums of the future, who knows what could come up?
SUPERHERO PICK
The Legion Chamber
WHEN: Friday, March 30 - Sunday, April 1, 11 a.m - 6 p.m.
WHERE: Goya Studios, soundstage C — 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
This video installation lets you step into a 360-degree micro-theater and experience "Fracture," which takes you inside the mind of David Haller, the schizophrenic mutant son of Professor X from the X-Men universe. As played by Dan Stevens (aka Matthew Crawley on "Downtown Abbey"), he's also the star of the FX show "Legion," which just happens to return to TV on April 3.
21+ PICK
Zombie Joe's F*cked Up Easter Egg Hunt
WHEN: Saturday, March 31 - Sunday, April 1
WHERE: Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
COST: $15; MORE INFO
For those who want an antidote to pastel bunnies, here's an adults-only experience that aims to disgust and titillate you at the same time. The gross-out factor promises to be high on this one-of-a-kind egg hunt.
CHATTY PICK
Chats on Cats
WHEN: Saturday, March 31 — 10:30 p.m.
WHERE: UCBT Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood
COST: $7; MORE INFO
Celebrate the one-year anniversary of this monthly show where host Joey Clift interviews fame-adjacent folks and the occasional celeb about their cats. Guests include Cartoon Network writer Alan Denton, author Paul Koudounaris and a set by house band Smash Meowth. $1 of every ticket sold goes to CatCafe Lounge, as nonprofit cat cafe.
How are you spending your weekend? Let us know on Twitter @elinashatkin and @LeoHasACat.