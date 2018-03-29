Controversial Russian political punk band Pussy Riot makes a rare visit to L.A. but all their shows are sold out so you'll need to make other plans. Our weekend picks include plenty of fun, fluffy, spring-themed events — and one that's definitely not cute or sweet.

FAMILY PICK

Easter Fest 2018

The Easter Bunny greets attendees during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Sunday, April 1 — 2-5 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Hope Park, 919 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

COST: $5 per person (2 and under free), $25 per family (up to 7 people); MORE INFO

This kid-centric event includes several Easter egg hunts organized by age groups (sorry, there's no 21+ version), bounce houses, face-painting, arts and crafts, games, music, food and drinks. As a bonus, a portion of the proceeds go to help Skid Row ministries helping homeless families and children. You should purchase tickets in advance as the event is capped at 2,500 people and you can't buy tickets at the door.

Plenty of other places will be hosting Easter egg hunts this weekend including, the Los Angeles Zoo, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Santa Anita Park, Buena Park, Cerritos, Dana Point, Calabasas, Santa Ana, Mission Viejo, Huntington Beach, the L.A. County Arboretum, Malibu, Baldwin Hills, Culver City, Santa Monica, Moorpark, Covina, Monrovia, Burbank, El Segundo, Carson, Palos Verdes, Simi Valley, Reseda, Granada Hills, Chatsworth, Glendale, Sunland, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Long Beach.

FUR-FRIENDLY PICK

Blessing of the Animals

Anaii Gutierrez, 4, and her horse, Cara de Chango, receive a holy water blessing from Catholic Archbishop Jose H. Gomez during a Blessing of Animals Easter event in Los Angeles, California on April 4, 2015. MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, March 31, noon - 4 p.m.

WHERE: 532 Olvera Street, downtown L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

You'll see all kinds of creatures from common dogs and house cats to cows, goats, sheep, iguanas, possums and more. This tradition has been celebrated on Olvera Street since its founding in 1930 but it dates back to the 4th century. Modern festivities include a priestly blessing (at 2 p.m.), a parade, music and food. Feel to bring almost any animal as long as it's on a leash or secured in some way.

CINEMA PICK

Tales of the American

The American Hotel in 1923. Built in 1905 as luxury lodgings for African Americans, it became a haven for Japanese immigrants in the years before World War II, when all its tenants were forced to leave for internment camps. Courtesy of "Tales of the American"

WHEN: Friday, March 30 — 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Are you a fan of seedy hotels, dive bars and local history? The documentary "Tales of the American" tells the story of the American Hotel, located in downtown L.A.'s Arts District. Built in 1905 as the city's first hotel for African-Americans, the modest brick building has long been a haven for outcasts and misfits. From 1980 to 2001, it was also the home of Al's Bar, the kind of joint where punk bands Black Flag, X and Nirvana played before finding fame. These days, the biggest threats to the landmark are overdevelopment and gentrification. The film is narrated by KPCC's own John Rabe, longtime host of Off-Ramp.

THEATER PICK

Block Party 2018

WHEN: Thursday, March 29 - Sunday, May 20

WHERE: Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City

COST: $25-75; MORE INFO

The Center Theatre Group's annual shindig highlights three of the best productions from the previous year. This time around, you can catch "Bloodletting," the story of siblings who visit the Philippines to spread their father's ashes and meet a supernatural creature along the way; "Ameryka," a kaleidoscopic ride through 250 years of history, from the American Revolution to the War on Terror; and "Die, Mommie Die," a campy drag-fest about an aging Hollywood star trapped in a hateful marriage to a sleazy film producer. A $75 pass lets you see all three productions. You can also attend a Pay What You Want performance on the first Thursday of each show.

HISTORY PICK

Wikipedia Day Los Angeles 2018: LA On Record

February 17, 1914: Mr. Bert Dingley drives a car along a section of the immense aqueduct of Los Angeles, California. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Theatre at the Ace Hotel, downtown L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Celebrate Wikipedia's 17th birthday by diving into Los Angeles lore during a day of panel discussions, presentations and Hansen's cake. From earthquakes and freeway design to water rights and museums of the future, who knows what could come up?

SUPERHERO PICK

The Legion Chamber

Actors Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, and Aubrey Plaza of the television show Legion speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 5, 2018. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WHEN: Friday, March 30 - Sunday, April 1, 11 a.m - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Goya Studios, soundstage C — 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

This video installation lets you step into a 360-degree micro-theater and experience "Fracture," which takes you inside the mind of David Haller, the schizophrenic mutant son of Professor X from the X-Men universe. As played by Dan Stevens (aka Matthew Crawley on "Downtown Abbey"), he's also the star of the FX show "Legion," which just happens to return to TV on April 3.

21+ PICK

Zombie Joe's F*cked Up Easter Egg Hunt

A performer prepares to scare show crowds in the Hollywood Horrors tent during the Royal Easter Show at Sydney Olympic Park on April 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, March 31 - Sunday, April 1

WHERE: Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

COST: $15; MORE INFO

For those who want an antidote to pastel bunnies, here's an adults-only experience that aims to disgust and titillate you at the same time. The gross-out factor promises to be high on this one-of-a-kind egg hunt.

CHATTY PICK

Chats on Cats

A cat lies at Nekorobi cat cafe on January 20, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. Junko Kimura/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, March 31 — 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: UCBT Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood

COST: $7; MORE INFO

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of this monthly show where host Joey Clift interviews fame-adjacent folks and the occasional celeb about their cats. Guests include Cartoon Network writer Alan Denton, author Paul Koudounaris and a set by house band Smash Meowth. $1 of every ticket sold goes to CatCafe Lounge, as nonprofit cat cafe.

