Another cabinet member has exited the Trump administration

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin, had been rumored to be on the chopping block for weeks.

Now it’s official. President Trump tweeted yesterday that his presidential physician would replace Shulkin.

For more on what this means for veterans here in Southern California, KPCC Veterans and Military reporter Libby Denkmann joined Susanne Whatley on Morning Edition Thursday to discuss.

Shulkin first drew negative attention because of a travel scandal. But was Shulkin really fired because he improperly took his wife to Europe on the taxpayer’s dime?

It doesn’t appear so.

The conflict that really seemed to take Shulkin down is the debate about how much private healthcare veterans should have access to.

Republicans in Congress and the Trump Administration have been pushing to expand a program called Veterans Choice. It lets vets go to private doctors if they have a wait at the VA that’s longer than 30 days or a commute to the nearest VA hospital over 40 miles.

Democrats say they want to fix wait times, too, but they’re worried about a quick fix that will be a slippery slope to full privatization of the VA. They argue that would drain resources away from an agency that does a lot of important work for veterans.

Secretary Shulkin, who’s a holdover from the Obama administration, spoke to NPR this morning. He accused VA political appointees of pushing him out because they want to privatize VA care, and he stood in the way.

The timing also comes right after a deal in Congress fell apart that would have added Veterans Choice reforms to the omnibus spending bill.

Shulkin said the program is flawed and needs to be fixed, but he believes fully privatizing veteran healthcare would end up funneling money to special interests at the expense of patients.

How could the debate over Veterans Choice affect veterans here in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles County alone is home to over 300,000 veterans, the most in the country. And L.A. also has the largest VA medical center in the country. Its director told KPCC last year that Los Angeles VA wait times are lagging behind the national average.

So if the Veterans Choice program expanded, that could mean veterans who rely on the VA here could start to look for private care closer to home.

But opponents say this wouldn’t necessarily mean better care. Secretary Shulkin said recently it’s not clear veterans see better wait times when they go to private doctors. And local doctors have told me that the VA is the best place to care for veterans suffering from battlefield injuries, traumatic brain injury, or mental health challenges like PTSD--conditions that are rarer in the civilian population.

Homelessness is an issue that’s front and center in any policy discussion here in Southern California.

Is the shakeup at the VA going to change how many homeless veterans get housing here?

When he took the helm at VA, Secretary Shulkin made it clear that he was moving away from the previous Secretary, Bob McDonald’s top policy priority: ending veteran homelessness.

Shulkin focused instead on mental healthcare and preventing veteran suicides.

The national picture of veteran homelessness is different from Los Angeles, where the number recently shot up to about 4,800 unsheltered individuals, according to L.A. County’s 2017 official count. In contrast, veteran homelessness has been reduced or, in some limited cases, eliminated in other communities across the country.

Local homeless veteran advocates were worried several months ago when Shulkin tried to change the way money was earmarked for paying caseworkers who assist homeless veterans. HUD-VASH case workers do things like checking up on vets who’ve been placed in supportive housing using the rental vouchers.

Shulkin wanted to give local VA healthcare systems more flexibility with the spending, but people who work with Southern California homeless vets said it would really weaken these housing vouchers. Shulkin eventually backed off that funding change.

KPCC recently reported on the progress in overhauling the West LA VA Campus. Any idea how this affects that effort?

One of the biggest sources of permanent supportive veteran housing here in Southern California could be the 388-acre West LA VA campus in Brentwood.

A few years ago, the VA settled with homeless and disabled veterans who sued to force reforms in the way the land is used, and they actually got a promise from then-VA Secretary McDonald that housing for veterans would be built on the campus.

There’s supposed to eventually be 1200 units of housing for vets on that campus. Several years after a legal settlement, there are only 54.

Shulkin did oversee some steps in fulfilling the pledge to overhaul the West L-A VA campus. He assigned a new manager to oversee the project, and there have been some agreements signed with developers to begin building more housing. The City of L.A. is chipping in--HHH funding has also been secured for the next two housing developments. And proceeds from the County’s Measure H sales task boost are already in action on the campus, providing supportive services to veterans.

But most observers say things need to move faster, and Shulkin may have taken his eye off the ball when it comes to homelessness.

Looking ahead a bit, do we know where the nominee to replace Secretary Shulkin stands on these issues?

We have no idea. Veterans groups and legislators are definitely curious about this.

Doctor Ronny Jackson is an active duty Navy Admiral, though he plans to resign his commission. Dr. Jackson has been a physician to several Presidents, and is reportedly well liked by Democrats and Republicans alike. But he has no policy record.

Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia is the Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. He released a statement thanking Shulkin for his service to the country and added, “I look forward to meeting Admiral Jackson and learning more about him.”

And that’ll be important, because the Senate needs to confirm the next VA Secretary.