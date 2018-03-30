SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from California, deploys 10 satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 satellites for Iridium Communications blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base this morning.

The rocket lifted off at 7:13 a.m. Friday and arced over the Pacific west of Los Angeles.

All ten satellites were successfully deployed into low Earth orbit just before 8:30 a.m., according to SpaceX.

Tweet

The Falcon 9's first stage was previously launched on an Iridium mission last October and was recovered.

The payload is the fifth set of 10 new satellites launched for Iridium, which is replacing its entire global satellite network.

The $3 billion project is scheduled for completion this year, with a total of 75 new satellites in orbit.

Iridium, based in McLean, Virginia, provides mobile voice and data communications.