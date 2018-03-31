How you can be prepared to 'Stop the Bleed' in an emergency

Do you know what to do to save someone's life in an emergency? Doctors at UC Irvine Medical Center want to make sure you're prepared.

It's part of their Stop the Bleed campaign, which aims to teach everybody from civilian bystanders to medical personnel and teachers, how to control or stop severe bleeding before first responders arrive.



Doctor Jeffry Nahmias, a trauma surgeon at UC Irvine Medical Center, told KPCC hemorrhaging is one of the most common causes of death for people under 45.

“This isn’t just about active shooters or about mass casualty events. This can be about simple accidents that occur in your house or motor vehicle collisions,” Nahmias said.

Anyone who takes a course will learn how to safely use a tourniquet or apply pressure on wounds. Kids as young as 12 years old can participate.

The goal, he said, is to give people the tools so that they feel prepared during a potentially life-threatening situation.

Here's a list of all the upcoming courses, which will all be held at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange County: