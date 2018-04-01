Sewage spill closes harbor area in Huntington Beach

Officials have closed two marinas in the city of Huntington Beach — Sunset Aquatic and Portofino Cove — due to a sewage spill. A private sewer clean-out blockage in the city of Cypress caused a spill of approximately 2,000 gallons, according to the Environmental Health division of the OC Health Care Agency.

It's not the first time the area has been closed due to a sewage spill. Back in September 2017, Sunset Aquatic Marina and Portofino Cove were closed after a spill of about 3,600 gallons that may have been caused by a blocked sewer line.

Authorities are monitoring the water quality and say the affected area of the ocean will remain closed to water-contact sports until water quality returns to acceptable standards.

You can check ocbeachinfo.com for the latest information.