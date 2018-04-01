Environment & Science

Sewage spill closes harbor area in Huntington Beach

Sunset Harbor in Huntington Beach, California as seen on June 21, 2012.
Officials have closed two marinas in the city of Huntington Beach  — Sunset Aquatic and Portofino Cove — due to a sewage spill. A private sewer clean-out blockage in the city of Cypress caused a spill of approximately 2,000 gallons, according to the Environmental Health division of the OC Health Care Agency.

It's not the first time the area has been closed due to a sewage spill. Back in September 2017, Sunset Aquatic Marina and Portofino Cove were closed after a spill of about 3,600 gallons that may have been caused by a blocked sewer line.

Authorities are monitoring the water quality and say the affected area of the ocean will remain closed to water-contact sports until water quality returns to acceptable standards.

You can check ocbeachinfo.com for the latest information.