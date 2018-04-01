What caused a home-built plane to crash in Santa Paula?

National Transportation Safety Board officials are in Santa Paula, investigating the crash of a small plane on Saturday afternoon near South Mountain Road and 12th Street. The crash killed both men who were on board the home-built, single-engine plane.

The plane went down on private property, according to FAA officials.

Sergeant Eric Buschow with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department says a man spotted the plane flying very low and had to run to avoid being hit.

"He literally put his sprayer down and ran [from there] to where the wreckage is now... probably about 50 feet. There are a couple homes on the property and it's all in real close proximity. Very lucky that no one was hurt on the ground," he told our media partner NBC4.

The two men who died in the crash have not yet been identified.

In February 2017, four people died when a small plane crashed in the Canyon County area of Santa Clarita.