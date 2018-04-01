Pasadena officials have approved a $1.5 million settlement to the family of Reginald Thomas, who died on September 30, 2016, after a struggle outside his apartment with six Pasadena police officers.

A statement issued by the city of Pasadena said, in part: "By agreeing to the settlement, the City and its officers do not admit liability or fault in the matter... This settlement, when finalized and approved by the court, will resolve the lawsuit."

Thomas, a 35-year-old black man, was reportedly acting strangely just prior to the altercation with police offices. His family members have said he was suffering from a medical emergency.

The incident took place on the 250 block of East Orange Grove Blvd., just after 2 a.m. During the struggle, Thomas was shocked with a Taser three times as officers tried to wrestle him into custody.

After being restrained, Thomas stopped breathing. Officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived but they couldn't revive him and he died at the scene.

A day after Thomas's death, authorities released a security video and a 911 call made by Thomas's family. In the 911 call, a male caller tells the dispatcher that his brother is high and holding a knife under his armpit, but has not threatened anyone in the apartment with it.

The caller says he doesn't know if his brother has any mental conditions. Later he says his brother has been known to be violent.

Thomas's family sued the city of Pasadena, claiming officers used excessive force.

Despite the settlement with the city of Pasadena, Thomas's family is pressing Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey to file criminal charges against the officers involved. Thomas's family members also wants his autopsy report to be made public.

The Pasadena City Council approved the settlement in closed session at its March 26 meeting, "three weeks before the case was set to go to trial," according to the Pasadena Star News reports.

Amid heightened scrutiny of the Pasadena Police Department, Chief Phillip Sanchez announced on

March 13 that he would be retiring. Other controversial events under Sanchez's leadership include the November 2017 beating of 21-year-old Christopher Ballew by police officers during a traffic stop and the 2012 death of 19-year-old Kendrec McDade, who was unarmed when he was shot by police.

