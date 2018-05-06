Baby bald eagle returns home after fall from nest

On Saturday, officials with the San Bernardino National Forest posted video of Stormy the eaglet's return to her home, near Big Bear Lake, two weeks after falling from his nest. The baby bald eagle already has a social media following recently learned to fly.

The video shows Stormy flying back and nuzzling one of his parents after emitting what could be either distressed or excited squawks.

Screen grab from a camera placed by an eagle's nest in the San Bernardino National Forest. Stormy the bald eagle chick fell from the nest in April 2018 but returned in May 2018. Courtesy of Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam

Stormy and his brother hatched earlier this year in an event watched by nature lovers via an online feed. The feed also caught the moment, on April 26, when Stormy fell from his nest.

Forest officials say Stormy fell 20 feet and landed on a branch, where his parents have continued feeding him.

Stormy's brother died after a March storm.