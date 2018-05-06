Lava continued to spew out of cracks in the ground Sunday night after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, which began last week, destroying at least nine homes and forcing more than 1,700 people to evacuate.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from a fissure slowly advances to the northeast on Hookapu Street after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 5, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. Handout/Getty Images

The Associated Press reports that Hawaii County civil defense officials say two new volcanic vents opened overnight, bringing the total to 10 that have opened since the initial eruption of Hawaii's most active volcano Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey says one of the new fissures has already stopped shooting lava.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, ash spews from the Puu Oo crater on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Handout/Getty Images

In the early morning hours on Sunday, lava shot up 230 feet in the air from one fissure in a section of the rural Puna district on Hawaii's Big Island.

Several small earthquakes also continue to rock the area since a 6.9 magnitude temblor hit on Friday, which Reuters reports was the strongest since 1975. Geologists say that magma rolling through Kilauea triggered the earthquakes, which could continue over the next few months.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a crack opened on Pohoiki Road just east of Leilani Street after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 5, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. Handout/Getty Images

More than 1,700 residents have evacuated from the communities of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens and are coping with the fact that they may not be able to return home for a while.

"I have no idea how soon we can get back," Leilani Estates resident Todd Corrigan told the AP. He and his wife fled their home after lava exploded from the ground a few blocks away.

A man walks away as steam rises from a fissure at the Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Scientists cautioned that new vents could open up, but they are unable to predict exactly where the ground could split. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warns that sulfur dioxide gas released from the fissures could be life-threatening in large quantities.

"Those remaining in Leilani and Lanipuna Gardens and along Pohoiki Road need to prepare to leave because if the winds change, you could be gassed," Hawaii County Council member Eileen O'Hara said in a Facebook post.

Evacuee Taylor Burns checks her phone in the emergency shelter where she is staying at the Pahoa Community Center on Hawaii's Big Island on May 5, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the island May 4 along with new eruptions from the Kilauea volcano. Mario Tama/Getty Images

State officials told Reuters the disaster hasn't impacted flights or tourist spots on the island, which are far from the area where lava continues to burst from cracks in the ground. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency released a public map outlining the affected areas and issued an emergency water restriction order for the Leilani Estates subdivision.

The agency also warned that continued bursts of lava could reach up to 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit. An administrator for the agency told CBS News that experts don't know how long volcanic activity will continue.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava erupts from a new fissure from Luana Street after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 5, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. Handout/Getty Images

"That's the sad part about it," administrator Talmadge Magno said. "It could be happening for a long time, or on the other hand, like I said, mysteriously it could just end."

Area residents have dealt with eruptions of the Kilauea volcano since 1983, according to the AP. In 2014, lava torched a house and blanketed a cemetery near Leilani Estates, and almost 30 years ago, the entire town of Kalapana was slowly buried in lava over a year.