UPDATED, 11:30 p.m. — Los Angeles Unified School District bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, classroom aides and other non-teaching employees called off a one-day strike planned for May 15 after leaders of their union reached a tentative contract agreement with district officials late Tuesday.

The surprise announcement came just days after L.A. Unified officials said no further progress could be made in contract talks with the classified employees union, SEIU Local 99. Those talks — which had dragged on over 16 months — stalled in the late stages primarily over the issue of wage increases.

After district officials declared an impasse Friday, SEIU leaders announced over the weekend they would hold a one-day strike on May 15, nominally over allegations that district managers had mistreated union members over the course of the protracted contract negotiation.

Members of the district's teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, raised the stakes for L.A. Unified after saying their teachers would not cross the picket lines at the hundreds of school sites where SEIU members planned to picket on May 15. While the absence of bus drivers, aides and cafeteria workers would've caused a significant disruption, the added absence of teachers would've left many district schools with little choice but to close altogether.

But by Tuesday night, SEIU leaders said district officials had resolved the unfair labor practice allegations and the two sides had come together over a contract deal they could live with.

The tentative agreement, which still will requires the approval of SEIU Local 99's membership, calls for wage increases of at least 3 percent for employees retroactive to July 2017. The union's announcement includes more details of the tentative agreement.

