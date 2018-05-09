After hours of heated public comment, Santa Clarita has become the first city in Los Angeles County to formally oppose California's sanctuary state law.

Hundreds of residents turned out to Tuesday night's city council meeting, which lasted until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The council voted unanimously to support a federal lawsuit against the state over SB 54, which limits how local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Several cities in Orange County — and the county government itself — have also joined the suit, or taken symbolic measures to oppose the law.

Nevertheless, it may not have much of an effect on how law enforcement is conducted in Santa Clarita. The city contracts with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, and is bound by its policies.

Sheriff's department officials have said a policy in place since 2014 bars them from detaining any inmate beyond their normal release date, regardless of whether or not there is a valid ICE detainer.