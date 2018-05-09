Happening NowLAist is coming back (with your help), while KPCC.org makes a change
LAPD assembles after 'Iron Man' suit vanishes from LA prop warehouse

Actor Robert Downey Jr. with one of the Iron Man suits in a still from
Actor Robert Downey Jr. with one of the Iron Man suits in a still from "Iron Man 3."
Courtesy Marvel
Los Angeles police are investigating the disappearance of an expensive "Iron Man" suit from a San Fernando Valley movie prop storage facility.

LAPD Officer Christopher No said Wednesday a police report was filed Tuesday and that the suit's estimated value is $325,000.

The suit apparently went missing from the facility in the Pacoima neighborhood between February and April 25.

CBS Los Angeles first reported the investigation and says the crimson-and-gold costume was used in the 2008 "Iron Man" film, which starred Robert Downey Jr.