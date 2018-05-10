Wildfires are getting more aggressive. The fire season is all year round. Orange County fire agencies have been showing some of the tech they're using to identify blazes earlier, predict their path and keep our houses safe.
Simulators
- WIFIRE, the wildfire simulator powered by the San Diego Supercomputer at UC San Diego uses atmospheric and other data to predict how a wildfire might behave in a particular area.
- San Diego Gas & Electric showed in-house technology that models 10 million simulated wildfires every day to help prepare.
Quiz
- How safe is your house from traveling embers? This quiz created by the Orange County Fire Authority can tell you how vulnerable you are - and how to retrofit your home.
Cameras
- Movable cameras on mountain tops in San Diego and Orange Counties help fire departments track the progress of a fire.
Drones
- Consumer drones outfitted with an infrared camera can show images of dead or live vegetation to pinpoint which areas could quickly catch fire and need to be cleared. (OC Fire Authority)