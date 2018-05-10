Happening NowLAist is coming back (with your help), while KPCC.org makes a change
Drones, mountain cameras, wildfire simulators: OC's latest tech for fighting fires

UC San Diego's Supercomputer helps run this fire simulation with atmospheric and other data from more than half a dozen agencies.
Adolfo Guzman-Lopez/KPCC
Adolfo Guzman-Lopez |

Wildfires are getting more aggressive. The fire season is all year round. Orange County fire agencies have been showing some of the tech they're using to identify blazes earlier, predict their path and keep our houses safe.

San Diego Gas & Electric showed in-house technology that simulates 10 million wildfires every day based on various data sets. The goal is to be ready in case one happens and threatens electrical installations.
Adolfo Guzman-Lopez/KPCC

