Already preferred by many travelers over LAX, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is about to get even easier to reach with the opening of a new Metrolink station starting Monday.

The new station at Hollywood Way and San Fernando Road on the Antelope Valley Line adds a second Metrolink stop near the airport. The other is the existing airport station on the Ventura County Line to the south.

The Antelope Valley Line runs from downtown L.A. through the San Fernando Valley and up to Lancaster. Unlike the Ventura County Line, it will stop at the Hollywood Burbank airport on the weekends, although trains run every 2 1/2 hours, so travelers will need to check the schedule and plan ahead.

Terry Tornek, Pasadena mayor and Burbank airport president, said the new station is another way the Burbank airport can build on its reputation as an easy airport to use. That can't be said of LAX, where heavy traffic around the terminals is a constant complaint.

"The watch word here is about convenience," Tornek said. "Convenience is the driving force."

The new station is located about a mile from the Burbank airport terminal, so a free shuttle will meet every train — at least until a planned new terminal is built so travelers can simply walk to it.

Metrolink isn’t as cheap as Metro rail or bus. It costs $6 one way from Union Station, but that’s still about $15 cheaper than a ride-hailing service for the same distance.