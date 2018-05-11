Happening NowLAist is coming back (with your help), while KPCC.org makes a change
Elon Musk says his test tunnel under Hawthorne is almost ready

Elon Musk posted the first tunnel by his Boring Company
Billionaire Elon Musk says he's almost completed a tunnel under a Los Angeles suburb to test a transportation system that would scoot commuters underground on electric sleds.

Musk tweeted Thursday that, pending regulatory approvals, free rides will be offered to the public in a few months. He also posted an Instagram video of the tunnel.

Last year, the Hawthorne City Council approved an approximately 2-mile test tunnel from Musk's SpaceX rocket plant to a point east of Los Angeles International Airport. Musk's Boring Company is currently seeking approval to tunnel into western Los Angeles.

Musk describes a system in which vehicles would descend via elevators into tunnels and move on electrically powered sleds.

A rendering of The Boring Company's people moving vehicle that would move in an underground tunnel. Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk heads the company and wants Los Angeles to let him build a 2.7-mile test tunnel without subjecting it to environmental study.
His latest tweet says an operational system would give priority to pods for pedestrians and cyclists.