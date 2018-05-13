Sheriff's investigate 2 school threats following Palmdale high school shooting

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have investigated two threats of school violence made on social media since Friday's shooting at a Palmdale high school.

One turned out to be an old threat against Quartz Hill High School. Someone had reposted a threat originally made in back in February against students at the campus near Lancaster. It was investigated then and deemed not credible.

A second threat comes from a post claiming a possible threat to Highland High School, the scene of Friday's shooting.

Deputy Juanita Navarro told KPCC detectives contacted the person who made that post.

"While the individual claims this is only a rumor, detectives are investigating every lead thoroughly, and the investigation is still ongoing," Navarro said.

School was expected to resume at campuses as usual on Monday.

The alleged shooter from Friday's incident is a 14-year-old boy who used a rifle. One teenage boy suffered a bullet wound to his shoulder.