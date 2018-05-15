Happening NowLAist is coming back (with your help), while KPCC.org makes a change
Crime & Justice

West Covina mayor under investigation after being found unconscious in OC hotel

KPCC staff |
West Covina Mayor Mike Spence
West Covina Mayor Mike Spence
City of West Covina

The mayor of West Covina is under investigation by the Costa Mesa Police Department after he was found unconscious in a hotel room with controlled substances.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Newport Boulevard shortly after midnight on May 4 and found two people inside a room — including Mayor Mike Spence.

Spence was taken to a local hospital, but no arrests were made. The mayor has denied any wrongdoing.

Back in June 2016, Spence — then a city councilman — was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after he crashed his car into a utility pole in Covina, leaving him with serious injuries.

Spence has spoken in the past about his struggles with addiction, according to reporting from the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.