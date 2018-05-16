Fire rips through strip mall in San Gabriel

Firefighters are cleaning up after a fire broke out at a strip mall in the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday morning.

Flames and plumes of black smoke were visible from the roof of the building, located on the corner of Valley Boulevard and New Avenue in the city of San Gabriel — about half a mile north of the 10 Freeway.

Aerial footage from our media partner NBC Los Angeles showed a massive response at the scene, with firefighters working to douse the flames on the ground, roof and high up on ladders.

City officials said Valley Boulevard remains closed from New to Prospect avenues as firefighters continue clean-up efforts.

