DTLA to LAX in 8 minutes? Elon Musk pitches his LA tunnel project to the public

Billionaire Elon Musk made a rare public appearance Thursday night to promote his latest underground transportation project in Los Angeles.

Musk's Boring Company, which is working on the project, needs final approval from the city of Los Angeles to build a test tunnel that would stretch nearly 3 miles between west L.A. and Culver City.

"That can only happen with public support," the Space X and Tesla CEO said at an informational session in Brentwood. "If we can ask for your support, that would be great."

The audience cheered repeatedly during the hour-long talk in which Musk explained how the test tunnel would move vehicles and pedestrian pods underground on electrically powered "skates."

The proposed system would carry those pods at speeds of 150 miles per hour, Musk said, who also claimed the trip from downtown Los Angeles to LAX would take just eight minutes — and cost a dollar.

Youtube

Despite the warm community reception, Culver City vice mayor Megan Sahli-Wells is skeptical.



"The company is asking us to exempt this tunnel project from environmental analysis and basic kind of safety, transparency analysis that any building would have to do," she told our media partner, NBC L.A.



The company insists the test tunnel would have little effect above ground, aside from trucks hauling out excavated dirt.

You can watch the video of Thursday's presentation below.

YouTube