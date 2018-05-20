Girl burned after falling against beach fire pit

Authorities say a 10-year-old girl was lucky that an off-duty firefighter was on hand to help after she fell against a fire pit during a father and daughter camp-out at Newport Dunes.

Firefighter Mike Heddleston with the Orange County Fire Authority was attending the YMCA-sponsored camping trip with his daughter when another girl fell against a steel fire pit on Saturday.

Captain Steve Concialdi says Heddleston grabbed a bottle of water to cool the girl's burns and wrapped her up in a towel.

The Orange County Register reports the girl is being treated at a burn center for first and second degree burns to her hip, ribs and wrist.