Cat found shot with arrow in Perris

One little kitty is lucky to be alive after being shot with an arrow. An animal control officer in Perris found the feline with an arrow stuck in its body. He brought the 2-year-old male cat to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

The animal was alert and moving but in intense pain. Staff at the animal shelter quickly anesthetized the cat and and performed emergency surgery.

They removed the arrow, which had entered the cat's left shoulder and exited his lower chest area near the sternum.

Dr. Sara Strongin told KABC-TV that there's a chance the cat may have suffered internal damage that could not be found in an X-ray.

The cat is recovering but has a broken left front leg that may be need to be amputated.

In the meantime, authorities are looking for the person who shot the cat. Anyone with information should call Perris Animal Control at 951-657-4134.