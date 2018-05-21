A tragedy may have been prevented in the Inland Empire over the weekend after a man allegedly walked into a Redlands bar with a loaded AR-15 style rifle.

Redlands police say Gilbert Arellano III had been drinking Saturday night and into early Sunday morning when he got into an argument at The District.

Arellano then allegedly left the bar and went home, where he retrieved an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, along with a loaded 30-round magazine, before returning to the bar.

Arellano allegedly confronted three people in a parking lot and pointed the gun at one of them in a threatening manner before walking into the bar holding the rifle in plain sight.

A bar worker and an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy were able to wrestle the gun away from him, and responding Redlands police officers took Arellano into custody.

Arellano was arrested for attempted assault with a deadly weapon, police said, adding that he was found to be in possession of other weapons he was not legally allowed to have. A search warrant was served at his home and those weapons were confiscated.