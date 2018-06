The Orange County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that OC jail employees were not responsible for the death of an inmate last year. The DA’s office also said that it believed 27-year-old inmate Danny Pham was killed by his cellmate, Marvin Magallanes. Pham’s family believes however that jail staff were ultimately at fault by putting Pham in a cell with Magallanes, who at the time had been charged with murdering two homeless people. The family is suing the county for wrongful death.