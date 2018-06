After a Metrolink engineer was killed in Oxnard in a collision with a truck with years ago, politicians said they had no money to build an overpass. Now they do. Gov. Jerry Brown was there Tuesday to make sure everyone knew the money for the $69 million overpass was raised by California's new gas tax.

The tax adds 12 cents a gallon to gasoline and 20 cents for diesel.

But a group of Republican anti-tax activists hope to get an initiative on the November ballot to repeal it.