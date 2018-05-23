Survey ranks LA's parks 66th out of the the 100 biggest cities. Irvine is No. 10

When it comes to the quality of its parks, only one Southern California town made the top 10 of America’s 100 largest cities. And it wasn’t Los Angeles. The annual ranking is from The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit group that advocates for more green spaces.

The review found only 56 percent of Angelenos live within a ten minute walk to a park. Compare that with Long Beach, where 81 percent of residents live close to a park.

Another factor considered in park quality is per-person spending. Irvine, which ranked tenth in the nation, spends $255 dollars per resident. L.A. spends just over $100 dollars per person.

The national big-city average is $87 dollars.