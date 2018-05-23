In February, officials dismantled a large homeless encampment along the Santa Ana River in Orange County. A legal settlement was supposed to set former residents there on a path toward permanent housing. But there have been plenty of bumps along the road - including what's currently happening at the Baymont motel in Anaheim. Orange County had rented out the entire property for six months to house 115 homeless people and provide them with mental health services. But now officials say about 30 of those people have to move to shelters.