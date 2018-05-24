Blue ribbon commission won't get to see report on man charged with killing officer

A blue ribbon commission meets every month to talk about the effects of criminal justice reform. The group was formed partly in response to last year’s killing of Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer. The alleged shooter, Michael Christopher Mejia, had been released on probation. Critics have questioned why the known gang member was back on the street.

The Marshall Project and the Los Angeles Times published findings about Mejia and the case based on a confidential county report. At Wednesday's meeting, commissioners asked to see the report but were told by officials from Probation Department and the Office of the County Counsel that wasn't possible. They said say they cannot make even a redacted version available to the commission charged with reviewing the effects of criminal justice reform due to an ongoing trial.