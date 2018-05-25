Happening NowLAist is coming back (with your help), while KPCC.org makes a change
Amishi Jha: How Can We Pay Better Attention To Our Attention?

Amishi Jha on the TED stage.
Travis Harris/TED
NPR/TED Staff | NPR |

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Attention Please.

About Amishi Jha's TED Talk

What exactly is attention, and how can we reclaim it? Neuroscientist Amishi Jha says there's a powerful link between mindfulness, meditation and attention.

About Amishi Jha

Amishi Jha is a neuroscientist whose research focuses on attention, working memory and mindfulness.

She is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Miami, and the director of Contemplative Neuroscience for the UMindfulness Initiative.

Jha received her BS in Psychology from the University of Michigan, and her PhD in Psychology from the University of California-Davis.

