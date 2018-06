A management overhaul is underway at the Tournament of Roses, the organization that puts on the annual Near Year's Day Rose Parade.

Amy Kule is taking on the job of Chief Creative and Development Officer. She's a former executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and other live events.

Her challenge is to get the whole organization behind the mission to entice more exciting entries. The goal? Winning a younger audience to a parade that dates back to 1890.