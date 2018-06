Los Angeles County is paying nearly $12 million to settle a wrongful death case involving a sheriff's deputy who struck and killed a bicyclist in 2013.



Entertainment lawyer Milton Everett Olin, Jr.. 65 of Woodland Hills, was killed while out for a Sunday afternoon bike ride in Calabasas. The collision took place on a straight section of Mulholland Highway with clear sight lines.

The deputy was answering a message on his vehicle's computer when he veered into the designated bike lane.