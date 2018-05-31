California’s legal recreational marijuana industry is heading into its sixth month. But LA officials say many illegal pot shops are still operating throughout the city.

On Wednesday, the LAPD and the City Attorney’s office announced that they’ve worked together to bring forward 36 criminal cases against these unlicensed pot shops.

142 defendants are facing misdemeanor charges, and could end up with six months in jail and fines of one thousand dollars.

Prosecutors say for now they’re focused on unlicensed shops where other criminal activity has also been found.