This Southern California weekend is flush with summer fun. It's Pride Week, so West Hollywood’s going to be jumping. The Playboy Jazz festival returns. L.A.'s design culture takes center stage. JPL holds its popular open house. Having trouble deciding? We're here to help.

PRIDE PICK

LA PRIDE FESTIVAL & PARADE

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters participate in the #ResistMarch at the 47th annual L.A. Pride Festival in West Hollywood, California on June 11, 2017. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10

WHERE: West Hollywood Park, along San Vicente Blvd. (between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave.), West Hollywood

COST: $30-$40; MORE INFO

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with thousands of other people at the grand finale to 2018 Pride Week. Kehlani and Tove Lo headline a festival that includes Icona Pop, Superfruit, Eve and Cece Peniston. The parade, which is free to attend, starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday and travels west along Santa Monica Boulevard from Fairfax to Doheny.

MUSIC PICK

PLAYBOY JAZZ FEST

Singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton performs onstage during the NMAAM Celebration of Legends Gala on May 31, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for NMAAM

WHEN: Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10

WHERE: Hollywood Bowl — 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

COST: tickets start at $22; MORE INFO

George Lopez hosts a slate of musical all-stars including Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin, Anthony Hamilton, Charles Lloyd & the Marvels with special guest Lucinda Williams, Daymé Arocena, Tower of Power, The Ramsey Lewis Quintet, Jazmine Sullivan and Snarky Puppy.

DESIGN PICK

LA DESIGN FESTIVAL

A rendering of the completed Taylor Yard Bikeway and Pedestrian Bridge, a 400-foot bridge that will connect Cypress Park and Elysian Valley. Construction on it will begin in April 2019. SPF:architects

WHEN: Friday, June 8 - Sunday, June 10

WHERE: events will be held throughout Los Angeles.

COST: ticket prices vary; MORE INFO

L.A.'s design culture takes center stage with lectures, installations, talks, workshops, studio tours and shopping opportunities around the city, from the ROW DTLA to Venice. Highlights include a keynote conversation, led by L.A.'s new Chief Design Officer, Christopher Hawthorne, with Barbara Bestor, Julie Eizenberg and Jimenez Lai; the Dieline Awards 2018 Pop-Up Exhibition with winning packaging from around the world; and a Design Block Party on Friday night.

SPACEY PICK

A TICKET TO EXPLORE JPL 2018

A model of the Cassini spacecraft is seen at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) September 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10; 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory — 4800 Oak Grove Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

A golden ticket to the popular event lets you tour mission control and JPL’s machine shop where you'll learn about current and future Mars missions. Reservations were snapped up quickly but check the site as tickets may become available with cancellations. All attendees ages 18+ must have a valid government-issued ID that matches the name on their ticket.

BOOZY PICK

BOYLE HEIGHTS BEER FEST

Roberto Blanco, Hansi Kraus and Uschi Daemmrich von Luttitz attend the Radio Gong 96.3 Wiesn during the Oktoberfest 2017 on September 20, 2017 in Munich, Germany. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 1 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: 2914 E. 4th St., Boyle Heights

COST: $50; MORE INFO

The inaugural event features unlimited tastings from local brewers, including Indie, Dry River, Iron Triangle, Henson, Congregation Ale House, Angry Horse and Ohana. Food will be sold separately. Listen to live music and and check out local craft vendors between sipping samples.

ARTSY PICK

4x4: VERSUS

A still from "4x4: Versus," an exhibition at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles. Tom Whalen / Gallery 1988 via Twitter

WHEN: Friday, June 8; 7 - 9 p.m.

WHERE: Gallery 1988: LA — 7308 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Frenemies Dave Perillo and Tom Whalen are two of Gallery 1988’s most popular artists. They’re begrudgingly in a two-man show, which not-so-coincidentally includes works about people who hate each other. Remaining prints will be posted for sale online on Saturday.

THEATER PICK

HENRY IV

Actor Tom Hanks attends the Shakespeare Center Los Angeles Presents "Much Ado About Nothing" at The Broad Stage on April 12, 2010 in Santa Monica, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WHEN: Friday, June 8 - Sunday, July 1

WHERE: The Japanese Garden on the West L.A. VA Campus — 229 Patton Avenue, West L.A.

COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO

Tom Hanks makes his Los Angeles stage debut by stepping into the role of Shakespeare’s likeable ne'er-do-well Falstaff, friend and enabler to future king Prince Hal, played by Hamish Linklater. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs. Veterans and active service members are eligible for a limited number of free tickets during the show’s run.

AFROFUSION PICK

MOKOOMBA

The band Mokoomba. Eric van Nieuwland

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Miracle Theater — 226 South Market St., Inglewood

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Dance the night away as the young six-piece band from Zimbabwe blends funk, ska, pop and traditional Tonga and Luvale rhythms. Mokoomba is touring in support of its latest album, "Luyando," which means "love" in Tongan.

ARTSY PICK

MIRAME BIEN

Eskoria en Monterrey (archival pigment print, 16 x 20 inches, 1994), a still from the "Mirame Bien" exhibition. Martin Sorrondeguy

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 6 - 9 p.m.

WHERE: Charlie James Gallery — 969 Chung King Road, Chinatown

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

This group exhibition takes its name from a Julieta Venegas song that translates to “take a good look at me.” Curated by Rudy "Bleu" Garcia, each of the show’s six artists — Valerie J. Bower, texas isaiah, Arlene Mejorado, Desilu Muñoz, Julio Salgado and Martin Sorrondeguy — document their respective black, POC and queer communities. The exhibition remains on view through July 14.

DANCE PICK

GRAND PARK'S SUNDAY SESSIONS

Rocky Dawuni performs at the House of Marley booth during CES 2016 on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for House of Marley

WHEN: Sunday, June 10; 2 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Park — 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday in the park already sounds like a great summer afternoon. Throw in a free dance party and it’s close to perfection. The show doubles as a celebration of Afro Funke’s 15th anniversary with sets by Jeremy Sole, Glenn Red, Rocky Dawuni and surprise guests.

COMEDY PICK

CHEERS (THE SHOW!)

Actor George Wendt, known as Norm on the sitcom "Cheers," looks at his beer August 23, 2001 on opening night at the "Cheers" bar in Boston, Massachusetts. Drinking with him is owner Tom Kershaw who also owns the Bull & Finch Pub, which the popular sitcom is based on. Darren McCollester

WHEN: Friday, June 8; 8 - 11 p.m.

WHERE: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe — 2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

COST: $8; MORE INFO

Brian McGovern missed Sam, Diane, Norm, Cliff, Woody and Carla so much that he created a show about the greatest Boston bar-based sitcom of all time. Original sketches serve as the first scene of imagined episodes with the cold opens performed one after another.

ARTSY PICK

ELIJAH PIERCE AND LEROY ALMON

"The Old Gambler" (Leroy Almon, painted bas-relief wood carving, 15x36x0.75", 1993) Michael Underwood

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 7 - 10 p.m.

WHERE: Good Luck Gallery — 945 Chung King Road, Chinatown

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

This exhibition features work by master African American woodcarvers Elijah Pierce and Leroy Almon, two significant folk artists from the early and mid-1900s. The men were both ministers and their respective works reflect their interest in spiritual and social justice.

FESTIVAL PICK

FLOWERFEST: A TASTE OF VENICE

A Taste of Venice

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Rose Ave., between Main St. and 4th Ave., Venice

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Don’t let this inaugural festival’s name fool you. The event’s more about food and music than flower power. Participating restaurants The Butcher's Daughter, The Tasting Kitchen, Scopa, Superba and Rose Cafe are selling their food. Phantogram (DJ set), Julian Banks, Fki 1st, Myrne and Griffin Stoller entertain the masses.

POETRY PICK

I HEART POETRY AND DAY DRINKING

People hold glasses of rose wine on January 3, 2017 in Cabrieres d'Aigues, France. BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; noon - 3 p.m.

WHERE: LAXART — 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Skip the Saturday errands. Instead, relax and listen to poetry by Amy Gerstler and Ariana Reines while sipping on mixologists’ concoctions. LAXART gallery is christening its newly renovated space — and its Barbara Kruger facade — with a June series of talks, concerts, poetry, theater, dance and performances.

PARTY PICK

SUMMER ON SEVENTH 2018

Singers from the band Tuxedo, Mayer Hawthorne (left) and Gavin Turek (right), perform on stage during the 29th Eurockeennes rock music festival on July 8, 2017 in Belfort, France. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 6 p.m. - midnight

WHERE: Inner-City Arts — 720 Kohler St., downtown L.A.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Mayer Hawthorne performs live and Mark Ronson and Travis Holcombe spin tunes at one of the summer’s signature parties (for those ages 21+). Check out open studios and art installations, sip on cocktails or indulge in some of the city’s best food truck fare while supporting access to arts education for L.A.’s youth.

THEATER PICK

BUTOH MEDEA

A still from "Butoh Medea." Photo by Vanessa Teran

WHEN: Friday, June 8; 6 p.m.

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre — 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood

COST: pay what you can ($15 suggested; ); MORE INFO

The Hollywood Fringe Festival began in earnest earlier this week, and this solo show, which melds Japanese Butoh dance with Euripides’ “Medea,” sounds intriguing. This adaptation follows Medea’s struggle to reclaim her life and her tragic journey. It runs through June 20. Recommended for those ages 16+.

PERFORMANCE PICK

PASADENA PLAYHOUSE BLOCK PARTY

An image from the Pasadena Playhouse Block Party. Chris Molina

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; noon - 10 p.m.

WHERE: El Molino Ave. at Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

More than 20 performances are slated for two outdoor stages — one for adults and one for kids. Participating artists and companies include Culture Clash, Athletic Garage Dance Center, Ballet Folklorico Quetzal, Bob Baker Marionettes, Makoto Taiko, California Feetwarmers, Caught A Ghost and Boogaloo Assassins. View installations, participate in theater tours and play in the kids’ zone.

WINE PICK

OJAI WINE FESTIVAL

A general view of the atmosphere at the 2018 PTTOW! Summit: Metamorphosis on April 10, 2018 in Ojai, California. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for PTTOW!

WHEN: Sunday, June 10; noon - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Casitas Recreation Area — 11311 Santa Ana Road, Ventura

COST: $55-$150; MORE INFO

Indulge in unlimited tastings of wine and beer, take free boat rides, listen to live music, shop for crafts or try your luck at a silent auction. Don’t forget to bring a designated driver or use a ride share.

VINTAGE PICK

DAPPER DAY + LACMA CELEBRATE DAVID HOCKNEY

David Hockney poses in front of his painting "The Arrival Of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire in 2011" at Centre Pompidou on September 26, 2017 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: LACMA — 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

COST: $21-$25; MORE INFO

Don your best vintage duds to view the exhibition “David Hockney: 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life." You can also shop for vintage fashions and accessories, bring a picnic to eat on the museum’s lawn, watch the film “Mondo Hollywood" and dance the night away. Lily Hernandez & Orquesta performs live at 5 p.m. DJ Professor Watson wraps up the day-long party with dancing in front of “Urban Light” from 7 to 9 p.m.

SHOPPING PICK

PLANNER MADNESS AT THE MALL

A man flips through his desk diary while talking on the telephone on May 18, 1961. Potter/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Ban.do — 1110 N. Beachwood Dr., Hollywood

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

If you're the organized type, it's never too early to start planning for next year. Shop for yearly planners and other accessories at a Hollywood penthouse with pop-ups from artists Bijou Karman, Juliette Toma, Tallulah Fontaine, Stephanie Deangelis and Danica Bowers, among others. There’s also a food court, a planner decorating station and goody bags.

ADVENTURE PICK

SPAHN RANCH: FROM MOVIES TO MANSON

The Spahn movie ranch near Chatsworth, shown on Dec. 11, 1969. This is where Charles Manson and his "family" of followers lived at the time actress Sharon Tate and seven others were slain. ASSOCIATED PRESS

WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 9 a.m. - noon

WHERE: Santa Susana Pass — 11160 Iverson Road, Chatsworth

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Before the Manson Family moved in here in 1968, Spahn Ranch was used as a set for tons of Western films and TV shows like “Bonanza” and “The Lone Ranger.” Adam Papagan and Stoner Van Houten lead a tour of the ranch’s ruins (for those ages 18+). Intermediate to advanced hiking ability is recommended. Graphic information is included and may be unsettling for some.

How are you spending your weekend? Let us know on Twitter @christineziemba and @LeoHasACat.