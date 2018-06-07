This Southern California weekend is flush with summer fun. It's Pride Week, so West Hollywood’s going to be jumping. The Playboy Jazz festival returns. L.A.'s design culture takes center stage. JPL holds its popular open house. Having trouble deciding? We're here to help.
PRIDE PICK
LA PRIDE FESTIVAL & PARADE
WHEN: Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10
WHERE: West Hollywood Park, along San Vicente Blvd. (between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave.), West Hollywood
COST: $30-$40; MORE INFO
Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with thousands of other people at the grand finale to 2018 Pride Week. Kehlani and Tove Lo headline a festival that includes Icona Pop, Superfruit, Eve and Cece Peniston. The parade, which is free to attend, starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday and travels west along Santa Monica Boulevard from Fairfax to Doheny.
MUSIC PICK
PLAYBOY JAZZ FEST
WHEN: Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10
WHERE: Hollywood Bowl — 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
COST: tickets start at $22; MORE INFO
George Lopez hosts a slate of musical all-stars including Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin, Anthony Hamilton, Charles Lloyd & the Marvels with special guest Lucinda Williams, Daymé Arocena, Tower of Power, The Ramsey Lewis Quintet, Jazmine Sullivan and Snarky Puppy.
DESIGN PICK
LA DESIGN FESTIVAL
WHEN: Friday, June 8 - Sunday, June 10
WHERE: events will be held throughout Los Angeles.
COST: ticket prices vary; MORE INFO
L.A.'s design culture takes center stage with lectures, installations, talks, workshops, studio tours and shopping opportunities around the city, from the ROW DTLA to Venice. Highlights include a keynote conversation, led by L.A.'s new Chief Design Officer, Christopher Hawthorne, with Barbara Bestor, Julie Eizenberg and Jimenez Lai; the Dieline Awards 2018 Pop-Up Exhibition with winning packaging from around the world; and a Design Block Party on Friday night.
SPACEY PICK
A TICKET TO EXPLORE JPL 2018
WHEN: Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10; 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory — 4800 Oak Grove Dr., La Cañada Flintridge
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
A golden ticket to the popular event lets you tour mission control and JPL’s machine shop where you'll learn about current and future Mars missions. Reservations were snapped up quickly but check the site as tickets may become available with cancellations. All attendees ages 18+ must have a valid government-issued ID that matches the name on their ticket.
BOOZY PICK
BOYLE HEIGHTS BEER FEST
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 1 - 5 p.m.
WHERE: 2914 E. 4th St., Boyle Heights
COST: $50; MORE INFO
The inaugural event features unlimited tastings from local brewers, including Indie, Dry River, Iron Triangle, Henson, Congregation Ale House, Angry Horse and Ohana. Food will be sold separately. Listen to live music and and check out local craft vendors between sipping samples.
ARTSY PICK
4x4: VERSUS
WHEN: Friday, June 8; 7 - 9 p.m.
WHERE: Gallery 1988: LA — 7308 Melrose Ave., Fairfax
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Frenemies Dave Perillo and Tom Whalen are two of Gallery 1988’s most popular artists. They’re begrudgingly in a two-man show, which not-so-coincidentally includes works about people who hate each other. Remaining prints will be posted for sale online on Saturday.
THEATER PICK
HENRY IV
WHEN: Friday, June 8 - Sunday, July 1
WHERE: The Japanese Garden on the West L.A. VA Campus — 229 Patton Avenue, West L.A.
COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO
Tom Hanks makes his Los Angeles stage debut by stepping into the role of Shakespeare’s likeable ne'er-do-well Falstaff, friend and enabler to future king Prince Hal, played by Hamish Linklater. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs. Veterans and active service members are eligible for a limited number of free tickets during the show’s run.
AFROFUSION PICK
MOKOOMBA
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Miracle Theater — 226 South Market St., Inglewood
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Dance the night away as the young six-piece band from Zimbabwe blends funk, ska, pop and traditional Tonga and Luvale rhythms. Mokoomba is touring in support of its latest album, "Luyando," which means "love" in Tongan.
ARTSY PICK
MIRAME BIEN
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 6 - 9 p.m.
WHERE: Charlie James Gallery — 969 Chung King Road, Chinatown
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
This group exhibition takes its name from a Julieta Venegas song that translates to “take a good look at me.” Curated by Rudy "Bleu" Garcia, each of the show’s six artists — Valerie J. Bower, texas isaiah, Arlene Mejorado, Desilu Muñoz, Julio Salgado and Martin Sorrondeguy — document their respective black, POC and queer communities. The exhibition remains on view through July 14.
DANCE PICK
GRAND PARK'S SUNDAY SESSIONS
WHEN: Sunday, June 10; 2 - 8 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Park — 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday in the park already sounds like a great summer afternoon. Throw in a free dance party and it’s close to perfection. The show doubles as a celebration of Afro Funke’s 15th anniversary with sets by Jeremy Sole, Glenn Red, Rocky Dawuni and surprise guests.
COMEDY PICK
CHEERS (THE SHOW!)
WHEN: Friday, June 8; 8 - 11 p.m.
WHERE: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe — 2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
COST: $8; MORE INFO
Brian McGovern missed Sam, Diane, Norm, Cliff, Woody and Carla so much that he created a show about the greatest Boston bar-based sitcom of all time. Original sketches serve as the first scene of imagined episodes with the cold opens performed one after another.
ARTSY PICK
ELIJAH PIERCE AND LEROY ALMON
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 7 - 10 p.m.
WHERE: Good Luck Gallery — 945 Chung King Road, Chinatown
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
This exhibition features work by master African American woodcarvers Elijah Pierce and Leroy Almon, two significant folk artists from the early and mid-1900s. The men were both ministers and their respective works reflect their interest in spiritual and social justice.
FESTIVAL PICK
FLOWERFEST: A TASTE OF VENICE
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
WHERE: Rose Ave., between Main St. and 4th Ave., Venice
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Don’t let this inaugural festival’s name fool you. The event’s more about food and music than flower power. Participating restaurants The Butcher's Daughter, The Tasting Kitchen, Scopa, Superba and Rose Cafe are selling their food. Phantogram (DJ set), Julian Banks, Fki 1st, Myrne and Griffin Stoller entertain the masses.
POETRY PICK
I HEART POETRY AND DAY DRINKING
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; noon - 3 p.m.
WHERE: LAXART — 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Skip the Saturday errands. Instead, relax and listen to poetry by Amy Gerstler and Ariana Reines while sipping on mixologists’ concoctions. LAXART gallery is christening its newly renovated space — and its Barbara Kruger facade — with a June series of talks, concerts, poetry, theater, dance and performances.
PARTY PICK
SUMMER ON SEVENTH 2018
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 6 p.m. - midnight
WHERE: Inner-City Arts — 720 Kohler St., downtown L.A.
COST: $50; MORE INFO
Mayer Hawthorne performs live and Mark Ronson and Travis Holcombe spin tunes at one of the summer’s signature parties (for those ages 21+). Check out open studios and art installations, sip on cocktails or indulge in some of the city’s best food truck fare while supporting access to arts education for L.A.’s youth.
THEATER PICK
BUTOH MEDEA
WHEN: Friday, June 8; 6 p.m.
WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre — 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood
COST: pay what you can ($15 suggested; ); MORE INFO
The Hollywood Fringe Festival began in earnest earlier this week, and this solo show, which melds Japanese Butoh dance with Euripides’ “Medea,” sounds intriguing. This adaptation follows Medea’s struggle to reclaim her life and her tragic journey. It runs through June 20. Recommended for those ages 16+.
PERFORMANCE PICK
PASADENA PLAYHOUSE BLOCK PARTY
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; noon - 10 p.m.
WHERE: El Molino Ave. at Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
More than 20 performances are slated for two outdoor stages — one for adults and one for kids. Participating artists and companies include Culture Clash, Athletic Garage Dance Center, Ballet Folklorico Quetzal, Bob Baker Marionettes, Makoto Taiko, California Feetwarmers, Caught A Ghost and Boogaloo Assassins. View installations, participate in theater tours and play in the kids’ zone.
WINE PICK
OJAI WINE FESTIVAL
WHEN: Sunday, June 10; noon - 4 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Casitas Recreation Area — 11311 Santa Ana Road, Ventura
COST: $55-$150; MORE INFO
Indulge in unlimited tastings of wine and beer, take free boat rides, listen to live music, shop for crafts or try your luck at a silent auction. Don’t forget to bring a designated driver or use a ride share.
VINTAGE PICK
DAPPER DAY + LACMA CELEBRATE DAVID HOCKNEY
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
WHERE: LACMA — 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
COST: $21-$25; MORE INFO
Don your best vintage duds to view the exhibition “David Hockney: 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life." You can also shop for vintage fashions and accessories, bring a picnic to eat on the museum’s lawn, watch the film “Mondo Hollywood" and dance the night away. Lily Hernandez & Orquesta performs live at 5 p.m. DJ Professor Watson wraps up the day-long party with dancing in front of “Urban Light” from 7 to 9 p.m.
SHOPPING PICK
PLANNER MADNESS AT THE MALL
WHEN: Saturday, June 9 - Sunday, June 10; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: Ban.do — 1110 N. Beachwood Dr., Hollywood
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
If you're the organized type, it's never too early to start planning for next year. Shop for yearly planners and other accessories at a Hollywood penthouse with pop-ups from artists Bijou Karman, Juliette Toma, Tallulah Fontaine, Stephanie Deangelis and Danica Bowers, among others. There’s also a food court, a planner decorating station and goody bags.
ADVENTURE PICK
SPAHN RANCH: FROM MOVIES TO MANSON
WHEN: Saturday, June 9; 9 a.m. - noon
WHERE: Santa Susana Pass — 11160 Iverson Road, Chatsworth
COST: $30; MORE INFO
Before the Manson Family moved in here in 1968, Spahn Ranch was used as a set for tons of Western films and TV shows like “Bonanza” and “The Lone Ranger.” Adam Papagan and Stoner Van Houten lead a tour of the ranch’s ruins (for those ages 18+). Intermediate to advanced hiking ability is recommended. Graphic information is included and may be unsettling for some.
How are you spending your weekend? Let us know on Twitter @christineziemba and @LeoHasACat.