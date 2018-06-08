STEM has been a buzzword in education for a while. It stands for science, technology, engineering and math. But now, the big thing is STEAM education - adding an "A" for arts.

Magnolia Public Schools is a charter school network, which operates 10 schools across Southern California. For over a decade, it had a strong STEM focus. But, after a push from teachers and administrators to integrate the arts to foster innovation and creativity, the schools are now learning what it's like to become STEAM schools.

The audio version of this story misstated Soto's title. He is Magnolia's Chief External Officer. KPCC regrets the error