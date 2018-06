Immigration and Customs Enforcement began placing immigrants detained while crossing the border in federal prisons on Friday, marking the most wide-scale use of such facilities to house immigrants.

More than 1,600 federal prison beds will be used under this plan. The most, 1,000, are located in a prison facility in Victorville.

KPCC's Libby Denkmann reported from outside that prison:

https://twitter.com/libdenk/status/1005194208204898304

https://twitter.com/libdenk/status/1005254241131220997