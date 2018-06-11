Last August, with a new school year about to begin, high school English teacher Lisa Alva was making plans to solve an age-old problem.

"The 'A student' will always get an A," said Alva, "and then you have students who will always get a 'fail' … They always, always, always do that. So I wanted to find a way to challenge both ends of the spectrum."

When she spoke to KPCC last August, Alva — who has taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District for two decades and at Bravo Medical Magnet High School for the last two years — was preparing an experiment that would reorganize her classes.

Alva's plan, in a nutshell: mix "A" students with struggling students into carefully-crafted groups and have group members rate each others' work. She would then grade students, in part, on the strength of their group's work.

Alva hoped stagnant A students would no longer be able to skate through her classes with ease and that the small group setting might force low-performing students to engage with the work more seriously.

Now that school's out for the summer, we wondered: how did Alva's experiment work out?