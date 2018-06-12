L.A. County releases new report on child deaths



The number of children dying in Los Angeles County has rise according to an annual report released by county officials.

More than 220 children died in 2016 from causes that include auto crashes, suicides and accidental deaths. Of those deaths, 14 have been tied to child abuse, that was down from 18 the previous year.



Overall, the child death toll marks an almost 20 percent jump year-over-year.



The numbers were included in a report released by a collaboration of local agencies including the District Attorney's Office, Department of Children and Family Services and the coroner's office.

The report was released a week after a judge sentenced a man and a woman for the murder and abuse of a Gabriel Fernandez, a young Palmdale boy . Four L.A. County social workers are also facing criminal charges for ignoring child abuse complaints that led to his death.