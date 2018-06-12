The world watched Monday night as President Trump and North Korean's leader Kim Jong Un shook hands in Singapore.

For some Korean Americans in L.A.'s Koreatown, this historic meeting of the two leaders give them a glimpse of hope.

When Trump and Kim Jong Un appeared side-by-side, the crowd, made up of supporters of reunification, went wild.

Insook Kim wiped away her tears.



"I can't really explain but I'm like really happy and excited," she said. "I think this is the first step forward to the reunification of Korea."

