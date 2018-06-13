Business & Economy

AirBnB partners with NAACP to encourage more black Angelenos to become hosts

Members of NCAAP along with Airbnb unveiled their new revenue partnership in Los Angeles. Their goal is to recruit more black Angelenos to become hosts. Los Ángeles is the second city in the US to join this partnership
Airbnb has been under fire for discrimination towards travelers who’ve been turned away based on their race. Now the company has announced a new partnership with civil rights organization NAACP. 

The San Francisco based company is working with the NAACP to recruit more black Angelenos to rent out their homes on their platform. The two organizations see it as an economic opportunity for the black community. The NAACP will receive a portion of revenue from the hosts they recruit.

But critics say this won't address the core issue of discrimination.

 

 