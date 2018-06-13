Airbnb has been under fire for discrimination towards travelers who’ve been turned away based on their race. Now the company has announced a new partnership with civil rights organization NAACP.

The San Francisco based company is working with the NAACP to recruit more black Angelenos to rent out their homes on their platform. The two organizations see it as an economic opportunity for the black community. The NAACP will receive a portion of revenue from the hosts they recruit.

But critics say this won't address the core issue of discrimination.