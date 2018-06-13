A hearing was held Wednesday in the legal case stemming from the eviction of homeless people from a large encampment in Orange County. The federal judge overseeing the case, David Carter, had asked cities to come up with new sites for emergency homeless shelters.

At the hearing, Anaheim, Santa Ana and Huntington Beach offered up a total of 700 potential new shelter beds, although the locations were not disclosed. Judge Carter said he wanted to keep the locations private for now because of the “sensitivity” of the issue.