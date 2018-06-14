24 awesome things to do this weekend in Southern California

There’s plenty to do with (or without) dad in Southern California this weekend, from a carbtacular Donut Fest to two separate night markets. But it's not just food. Options include a late-night peek into the La Brea Tar Pits, a silent dance party, a rock and/or roll concert for kids, a bicycle tour of local murals and the return of the Cat Art Show.

FAMILY PICK

PASADENA CHALK FESTIVAL

Isreal Arzaluz recreates Vincent Van Gough's "Starry Night" with chalk during his first participation of the Pasadena Chalk Festival. Andres Aguila/KPCC

WHEN: Saturday, June 16 - Sunday, June 17; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Paseo — 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

More than 600 artists will take to the sidewalks to create hundreds of chalk murals — street art in the most literal sense. Perfect for families this Father’s Day weekend, there’s live music, children’s chalkland activities and an animation alley with artists in action. The 17th annual Pasadena Police Classic Car Show takes place on Sunday only.

GROOVE PICK

HUSHFEST

Participants at Hushfest. Noah Schneider/Propelled Photography

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 7 p.m. - midnight

WHERE: Santa Monica Pier — 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

COST: Tickets start at $12; MORE INFO

Put on those special headsets and dance in “silence” as the sun sets over the Pacific. DJs Gentle Giant and Valida spin tunes on the American Soul channel with Prince and Michael Jackson front-and-center; Amore One and Dan Mancini focus on the Beatles and Bowie on the British Invasion station; and Subsuelo controls the Latin Fire channel with music by Gloria Estefan, Selena and Marc Anthony.

COMEDY PICK

UNCONVENTIONAL LESBIANS

A still from the stand-up comedy show "Unconventional Lesbians." Alycia Ramirez-Leatherman

WHEN: Friday, June 15; 9 - 11:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Rec Room — 7227 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach

COST: $15 and two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Five years ago, comedians Robin Tran and Cate Gary met at an open mic night and started dating. Three years later, Robin came out as a transgender woman and Cate stayed with her. Now, they’re telling their story in a new show hosted by Caitlin Lemaire. Also on the bill: Keith Lowell Jensen ("Bad Comedy for Bad People" and "Punching Nazis: And Other Good Ideas").

LIT PICK

BLOOMSDAY CELEBRATION

An early edition of one of Ireland's most famous literary masterpieces "Ulysses," written by James Joyce, is pictured on May 15, 2004 in the James Joyce Centre in Dublin. FRAN CAFFREY/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hammer Museum — 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

If you can get through the book, James Joyce’s Dublin really comes alive in “Ulysses.” Celebrate Joyce and his novel with traditional Irish tunes and dramatic readings by actors Sile Bermingham, James Lancaster, John Lee, Sonya Macari and Johnny O’Callaghan. Plenty of Guinness will be available for guests who are at least 21.

GAMING PICK

DUNGEON MASTER TRAINING WITH WIL WHEATON

Actor Wil Wheaton and Take Two host A Martinez pose in the KPCC studio. Jacob Margolis/KPCC

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 2 - 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Altadena Library — 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The actor and blogger holds a Dungeons and Dragons tutorial session to help players hone their game-playing skills. Intended for teens and adults, the workshop focuses on mechanics and fundamentals as well as storytelling tips that are essential to dungeon mastering. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

CARBO-LOAD PICK

DTLA DONUT FEST

A donut with rainbow sprinkles. Joannamiumiu/Flickr Creative Commons

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Union Station — 800 North Alameda St., downtown L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Celebrate deep-fried dough in all its glory with creations from Trejo’s Donuts, Primo’s Donuts, DK’s Donuts, Air + Day Vegan Donuts, RING Baked Tofu Donuts and Churros Don Abel. Hit up the “live fry” donut station to get hot apple fritters to order or check out the chef demos and coffee, craft beers and wood-fired pizza purveyors. Everything’s priced à la carte.

CELEBRATORY PICK

JUNETEENTH/BLACK INDEPENDENCE DAY

Naomi Williams (left) and D'Emanuel Grosse Sr. (right) taste the sweet potato pie entered in the cook-off contest at the Juneteenth, Black Independence Day celebrations on June 19, 2004 in Richmond, California. The holiday is celebrated in June because slaves in Texas and several other states did not learn of their freedom until June of 1865. David Paul Morris/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Leimert Park Village — Degnan and 43rd St., Leimert Park

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Known as Juneteenth, June 19 commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. This year, the organizer's of L.A.'s annual Juneteenth holiday. This year, organizers they are taking the celebration "to new heights by introducing it as Black Independence Day." Georgia Anne Muldrow headlines the day-long festival featuring DJ Battlecat and tons of other performers.

FUR FRIENDLY PICK

CAT ART SHOW 3: THE SEQUEL RETURNS AGAIN

"Superposition" by Mark Ryden from the Cat Art Show. Courtesy of the artist and the Cat Art Show

WHEN: Daily through June 24; noon - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Think Tank Gallery — 939 Maple Ave., 2nd Floor, downtown L.A.

COST: FREE, Monday through Friday, $5 on weekends; MORE INFO

The pop-up exhibition focuses on our feline friends with works by dozens of artists including Lola Gil, Travis Louie, Daniel Maidman, Edel Rodriguez, Mark Ryden, Devan Shimoyama and Casey Weldon.

AQUATIC PICK

NIGHT DIVE

Pacific sea nettles swim in the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California in November 2006. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Friday, June 15; 7 - 11:30 p.m.

WHERE: Aquarium of the Pacific — 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

COST: $18, general admission; MORE INFO

Celebrate the Aquarium’s 20th anniversary at an adults-only event with local bands rocking out next to the fish. You can soak in (see what we did there?) Brian Kesinger's art, sip cocktails and watch a drag queen show. Drinks are sold separately and you must be at least 18 yeard old to attend.

MUSIC PICK

LA STORIES

L.A. Stories by the Helix Collective. Helix Collective

WHEN: Friday, June 15 - Sunday, June 17

WHERE: Encinitas, Torrance and Beverly Hills

COST: ticket prices vary; MORE INFO

The Helix Collective presents a music and storytelling show where each piece of music is accompanied by a story about Los Angeles. Featured authors are Nadia Anjuman, John Grady, Wanda Coleman, Larry Colker and Dale Trumbore, with compositions by Reena Esmail, Dale Trombore, Mark Carlson, Jamie Thierman, Gene Micofsky and Phil Popham.

FOODIE FILM PICK

THE HARVEY GIRLS: OPPORTUNITY BOUND

One of the Southern Railway's new tea trolleys in service at Waterloo Station, London on March 1, 1946. Fox Photos/Getty Images

WHEN: Friday, June 15; 8 - 10 p.m. - noon

WHERE: Union Station, North Patio — 800 North Alameda St., downtown L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Metro Art’s "Fil...mmm at Union Station" kicks off with a documentary on the more than 100,000 women who journeyed west to work as waitresses along the railroad. Director Katrina Parks introduces the film and holds a Q&A with former “Harvey Girl” Hilda Velarde Salas after the screening. Food trucks including Comet BBQ, Pinch of Flavor and Nitropod abound for the “mmmm” part of the series.

AFTER HOURS PICK

LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS AT THE TAR PITS

Some of the fossils at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum. Courtesy of the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum

WHEN: Friday, June 15; 5 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: La Brea Tar Pits and Museum — 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Miracle Mile

COST: FREE (add-on tours extra); MORE INFO

Check out the latest digs and excavations, participate in behind-the-scenes tours and watch a 3D movie by Werner Herzog that explores France’s ancient Chauvet Cave. Since it’s also the “Summer of Sloths,” there are special activities dedicated to the giant sloths that used to roam the Miracle Mile. We hear that the museum has some well-preserved sloth poop in its permanent collection.

FLICK PICK

ETHERIA FILM NIGHT

A panel discussion about "The Love Witch" at Etheria 2016. Etheria Film Night

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 5 p.m.

WHERE: The Egyptian Theatre — 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

COST: $15; MORE INFO

This mini-festival showcases 10 new short films in various genres — science fiction, horror, fantasy, action and thrillers — all made by emerging women directors. There’s an early cocktail reception in the courtyard and post-screening discussion with the filmmakers. The 2018 Inspiration Award will be presented to director Rachel Talalay (“Tank Girl”) by special guests Lori Petty and John Waters.

BOOZY PICK

L.A. BEER WEEK 2018 KICKOFF

People celebrate Oktoberfest by clinking their beer mugs at the Theresienwiese fair grounds in Munich, Germany on September 24, 2017. AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 1 - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Los Angeles Center Studios — 450 South Bixel St. downtown L.A.

COST: $25 - $70; MORE INFO

For its 10th festival, the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild assembles more than 180 beers from 90 breweries. Admission includes a keepsake glass and unlimited pours. Between sips, listen to live music, play games or sop up the suds with bites from food trucks and vendors. (Eats sold separately.)

PEDAL PICK

BIKE MURAL TOUR OF LONG BEACH

Newly married bicyclists pedal through Long Beach during a Beach Streets event. City of Long Beach

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: MADE by Millworks — 240 Pine Ave., Long Beach

COST: Donation, $5-$10; MORE INFO

The ride organizers pick different routes each month so you can pedal past popular and hard-to-find street art throughout the LBC. Don't worry, the ride moves at an easy pace. Bring a bike lock, sunscreen, water, snacks and a camera. The ride ends at the Berlin Cafe at noon for complimentary coffee and tea.

COSPLAY PICK

SUPERHERO SUMMER FEST ALHAMBRA

Fans cosplaying as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel at WonderCon Anaheim 2015. Pat Loika/Flickr Creative Commons

WHEN: Friday, June 15 - Sunday, June 17; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Locations throughout Alhambra

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The inaugural festival celebrates toys, gaming, collectibles, art and superheroes. On Saturday, there’s live music on two stages, entertainment, food, panel discussions and signings. Cosplay is welcome.

FOODIE PICK

KTOWN NIGHT MARKET

Thousands walk through Old Pasadena to taste dishes from all over Asia at the 626 Night Market. Mae Ryan/KPCC

WHEN: Friday, June 15 - Sunday, June 16

WHERE: Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools — 701 S. Catalina St., Koreatown

COST: $5; MORE INFO

Enjoy the best street cuisine from both L.A. and Orange County vendors at an event that emulates a traditional Korean night market. In between eats and drinks, shop for the latest fashions at Silk Show’s sample sales and Blushcon’s beauty products. Rising Asian rappers/musicians Ted Park and Abigail Pak will perform.

FOODIE PICK, PART II

OC NIGHT MARKET

The Kebab Brothers prepare lamb kebabs with cumin and charcoal. Mae Ryan/KPCC

WHEN: Friday, June 15 - Sunday, June 16

WHERE: OC Fair & Event Center — 88 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa

COST: $5; MORE INFO

The team putting on the Koreatown Night Market is also hosting this foodie confab. Nosh on food from Dos Roti, Hotato Potato, AB Sorbet, Takoyaki Tanota, Lobsterdamus and many others. You can also check out work by local artists and catch performances by Cheryl K, Skatterplot and Kira Morrison.

KID PICK

THE ROCK AND ROLL PLAYHOUSE

rrph

WHEN: Sunday, June 17; 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Echoplex — 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park

COST: $15; MORE INFO

The children’s workshop series introduces youngsters to classic rock, exploring the tunes of their parents and grandparents. Families can dance and sway to live music by The Grateful Dead for Kids. Patchouli not included.

CULTURE VULTURE PICK

SOFVI DISMANTLING OPENING RECEPTION

yukinori

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 6:30 - 10 p.m.

WHERE: GR2 — 2062 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Artist and illustrator Yukinori Dehara specializes in creating works of art from soft vinyl figures. For this solo exhibition, on view through July 11, Dehara breaks down the building blocks of the figures. There’s a workshop on Sunday afternoon with the artist.

VINTAGE PICK

COCKTAILS IN HISTORIC PLACES

Ladies dress in period costumes during the Art Deco Festival on February 17, 2018 in Napier, New Zealand. Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

WHEN: Friday, June 15; 6 - 9 p.m.

WHERE: Pacific Dining Car — 1310 West 6th St., downtown L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Learn about one of L.A.’s oldest family-owned and operated restaurants while sipping cocktails (you will have to pay for those). Opened in 1921 by Fred and Grace Cook, the Pacific Dining Car was built to resemble the elegant dining car of a train. Come dressed in deco or modern attire. If you get there early enough, complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be served to patrons in the Club Car from 5 to 7 p.m.

PODCAST PICK

SHORTCOMINGS

Natalie Lander and Brittany Ross host the podcast "Shortcomings." Shortcomings

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Lyric Hyperion — 2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Natalie Lander and Brittany Ross, actors from ABC’s “The Middle,” have created a new podcast in which they interview a guest about a time in their life where they “fell short.” They’re launching the show with a live episode featuring comedian and actor Jason Michael Snow from “This is Us.”

SPORTY PICK

THE CURVYCON GAMES

Guests attend a fashion show and industry panels at CURVYcon on September 8, 2017 in New York City. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Dia&Co,

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: Pan Pacific Park — 7600 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

This body-positive event for plus-sized women features team competitions for all levels/abilities, crafts, complimentary healthy drinks and snacks, and DJs spinning all day long. Space is limited, and participation in all activities are on a first-come, first-served basis.

FOODIE PICK

VEGAN PLAYGROUND

Anderson Santos displays vegan cheese products at his vegan dairy, Kojiterie, in Berlin, Germany on January 26, 2018. Steffi Loos/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, June 16; 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

WHERE: Pershing Square — 532 S. Olive St., Downtown L.A.

COST: Tickets start at $22; MORE INFO

The festival features dozens of vegan food and fashion vendors but the block party also offers outdoor fun and games. Tickets include a beer/wine/spirits/kombucha garden, music and art performances, speakers, art installations, and play activities like giant chess and Jenga, hula hoops, bean bag toss and a skating rink (bring your own skates).

How are you spending your weekend? Let us know on Twitter @christineziemba and @LeoHasACat.